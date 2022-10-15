 Briefcase: Colliers hires new broker - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Colliers hires new broker

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Alex Zannes

Alex Zannes has joined the Albuquerque office of Colliers New Mexico-El Paso as an associate broker.

Zannes attended the University of New Mexico and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He began his career in Albuquerque as a sports intern with KRQE Channel 13, moving on to KOB Channel 4 as a sports reporter. Zannes also worked in Hawaii as a reporter for the local news, moving on to become the communications director for the mayor of Honolulu, and then on to lead communications for the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce.

