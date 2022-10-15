 Briefcase: Lovelace announces new practitioners - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Lovelace announces new practitioners

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Lovelace Medical Group has hired several new practitioners:

Holly Johnson has been hired as a certified physician assistant at Lovelace Medical Group. Johnson received a bachelor’s degree at Bethany College in Lindsborg, and earned a master’s degree at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre. Johnson has more than a decade of orthopedic surgical experience. Johnson is located at 101 Hospital NE.

Dr. Jose Hernandez-Reyes has been hired at Lovelace Medical Group. Hernandez-Reyes completed a bachelor’s degree at the Federal Preparatory School in Chihuahua, and earned a medical degree at the Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juárez in Chihuahua. He completed both a residency and internship in Internal Medicine at the Mount Carmel Mercy Hospital in Detroit. He is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 3900 Las Estancias SW.

Savanna Noel, certified nurse practitioner, has been hired at Lovelace Medical Group. Noel completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of New Mexico, and earned her master’s degree at the University of Colorado. Noel holds national certifications in wound and ostomy care; her clinical experience includes treating pre-operative and post-operative patients who require complex wound or ostomy care. She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Noel is located at 715 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. NE.

Danielle Hoelter, a certified nurse midwife, has been hired at Lovelace Medical Group. Hoelter completed her bachelor’s at New York University, and earned her master’s at the University of New Mexico. She has been working in reproductive health care in Albuquerque since 2004 and has a special interest in working with the LGBTQIA community. Hoelter is a member of the American College of Nurse-Midwives, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology. She is located at 4705 Montgomery NE, Suite 301.

 

