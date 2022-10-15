 ABQ mayoral candidate charged with DWI - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ mayoral candidate charged with DWI

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Eddy Aragon (Journal file)

A candidate in Albuquerque’s 2021 mayoral race was arrested on DWI charges Tuesday night at the Sunport parking garage.

Edward “Eddy” Aragon Jr., 47, is charged with aggravated DWI, according to court documents.

Aragon, a conservative radio host known locally as “the Rock of Talk,” declined to comment Saturday.

Thomas Clear, Aragon’s attorney, also declined to comment.

Last November, Aragon finished third in a three-candidate mayoral race against incumbent Tim Keller and Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales. Aragon, who had never held elected office, branded himself as an alternative to “career politicians” and someone who could tackle issues such as crime and homelessness with a new approach. Aragon captured 18% of the vote. Keller and Gonzales received 56% and 26%, respectively.

On Tuesday night, police were called to the airport about a possible drunken driver, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers arrived around 8:20 p.m. to the parking garage, where a security guard reported a driver going in and out of multiple booths.

The complaint said officers pulled over the vehicle and the driver, Aragon, had bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of alcohol coming from his facial area and slurred speech. Aragon reportedly told police had a glass of wine to drink earlier in the night.

Aragon was given field sobriety tests and, according to police, performed poorly on all three of the tests. Police said Aragon took a breath test and blew twice the presumed level of intoxication.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ABQ mayoral candidate charged with DWI
1
APD: man, teen caught with fentanyl, guns in ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man and teen were ... An Albuquerque man and teen were arrested Friday after police say they found the pair with five rifles, five pistols, 400 fentanyl pills and ...
2
Man found slain in alley along Central west of ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found dead in ... A man was found dead in an alleyway in the University-area Saturday morning. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the death is being ...
3
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
2022 election
Leaders representing Native American communities around ... Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure ...
4
ABQ mayoral candidate charged with DWI
ABQnews Seeker
A candidate in Albuquerque's 2021 mayoral ... A candidate in Albuquerque's 2021 mayoral race was arrested on DWI charges Tuesday night at the Sunport parking garage. Edward 'Eddy' Aragon Jr., 47, ...
5
Homewise invests in mixed-use space in Barelas
ABQnews Seeker
Buildings will house new daycare, storefronts ... Buildings will house new daycare, storefronts and commissary kitchens
6
Private sector adapts after ABQ does away with city ...
ABQnews Seeker
If you ride an elevator in ... If you ride an elevator in the city of Albuquerque, there's a high probability that Phil Zweif ...
7
Seeding the future
ABQnews Seeker
Project plants 30,000 trees across the ... Project plants 30,000 trees across the Las Conchas Fire burn scar
8
Political sparks fly over run-up to murder case in ...
2022 election
Republicans launch TV ad highlighting the ... Republicans launch TV ad highlighting the case
9
Toulouse Oliver faces 2 challengers in SOS race
2022 election
She is campaigning as a defender ... She is campaigning as a defender of NM elections and to ensure voters' will is respected
My News
Most Read