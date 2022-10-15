ABQ mayoral candidate charged with DWI

A candidate in Albuquerque’s 2021 mayoral race was arrested on DWI charges Tuesday night at the Sunport parking garage.

Edward “Eddy” Aragon Jr., 47, is charged with aggravated DWI, according to court documents.

Aragon, a conservative radio host known locally as “the Rock of Talk,” declined to comment Saturday.

Thomas Clear, Aragon’s attorney, also declined to comment.

Last November, Aragon finished third in a three-candidate mayoral race against incumbent Tim Keller and Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales. Aragon, who had never held elected office, branded himself as an alternative to “career politicians” and someone who could tackle issues such as crime and homelessness with a new approach. Aragon captured 18% of the vote. Keller and Gonzales received 56% and 26%, respectively.

On Tuesday night, police were called to the airport about a possible drunken driver, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers arrived around 8:20 p.m. to the parking garage, where a security guard reported a driver going in and out of multiple booths.

The complaint said officers pulled over the vehicle and the driver, Aragon, had bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of alcohol coming from his facial area and slurred speech. Aragon reportedly told police had a glass of wine to drink earlier in the night.

Aragon was given field sobriety tests and, according to police, performed poorly on all three of the tests. Police said Aragon took a breath test and blew twice the presumed level of intoxication.