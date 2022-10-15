Lobo hoops: UNLV transfer Johnson finding her way in UNM’s system

Saturday was about introductions for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team.

The Lobos held an open 10 a.m. scrimmage at the Pit and made a show of it. Players were introduced as they came through colorful fog at the bottom of the Pit ramp to the applause of roughly 500 fans who turned out for the brunch-time affair.

It was the introduction as Lobos for seven newcomers, but some (New Mexico natives Amaya Brown, Jaelyn Bates and Natalia Chavez) know all about playing in the Pit from their high school days.

Saturday, however, was a first for Nia Johnson.

Oddly enough, Johnson knows more about playing against the Lobos than she does about playing in their home arena. A senior transfer from UNLV, Johnson squared off against UNM in 2020-21 when she went on to earn All-Mountain West honors for the Rebels.

“I played against Shai (McGruder) and the twins (LaTora and LaTascya Duff),” Johnson said, “so it’s a little different having them on my team and, of course, being coached by Mike (Bradbury). But both games I played against UNM were in Las Vegas. The Pit is a new experience for me.”

A 5-foot-8 guard with two seasons of eligibility remaining, Johnson took a redshirt season in 2021-22 to complete a degree in education at UNLV. She entered the transfer portal in the spring, and Bradbury was quick to respond.

“She struck me as a good fit for us,” Bradbury said. “We’ve got a lot of young players and Nia’s got experience. She’s been through it and played at a high level. Plus, she can score the ball in multiple ways.”

Johnson showed some versatility Saturday by necessity. Appearing a bit nervous early, she air-balled a pair of 3-point attempts but adjusted by attacking the basket and scored seven points.

“Our style is very different from UNLV’s,” Johnson said, “but what we do here works with my game. I like to play fast, shoot a lot of 3s.”

Johnson is among several players vying for regular minutes on UNM’s roster. All 15 saw plenty of action Saturday, but Bradbury is still determining who will start and who will be among the first off the bench when the regular season begins.

“As far as starters, I’d say we have it down to eight,” Bradbury said. “Shai and the twins will be in there, and there are five players competing for the other two spots. And those may change over the first two months as we figure out our best rotation.”

Bradbury declined to name the five, but senior Brown started both halves along with McGruder and the Duffs. Reus and Augmon started the first and second halves, respectively.

Johnson, who averaged 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals for UNLV in 2020-21, laughed when asked about playing on the other side of the Lobos-Rebels rivalry. UNLV was picked to win the conference this season, with UNM picked to finish second.

“That will be a little weird,” she said. “I have a lot of friends playing at UNLV.”

But Johnson, who is working on a master’s degree in education, insists she’s committed to helping the Lobos compete for an MWC title in 2022-23.

“If the coaches need an inside scouting report (on UNLV), I’m there for them,” she said.

Bradbury smiled at the suggestion.

“I think our teams know each other pretty well,” he said.

CHERRY-SILVER NOTES: The Lobos squared off against their male practice players for three 10-minute quarters Saturday, losing the first, tying the second and winning the third. The women’s team split up and played head to head for a final quarter with McGruder and the Duffs sitting out.

Junior Kath van Bennekom led the Lobos with 11 total points and hit a buzzer-beating baseline jumper to tie the second-quarter score.

Reus finished with eight points, while Johnson and Bates scored seven apiece. Fourteen of the 15 Lobos scored.

“We didn’t shoot real well but we got what we needed,” Bradbury said. “We played hard and aggressively and now we’ve got some video to watch and learn from. Getting all these fans out at 10 a.m. was good, too. I’m happy with it.”

Saturday, Oct. 29

West Texas A&M at UNM (exhibition), 3:30 p.m.