In Raton, ‘Barry Sanders-esque’ runner is on verge of state rushing mark

The inspiration originated with a player Cayden Walton never once watched, except in NFL archives.

“Very Barry Sanders-esque,” Walton said, describing his highlight-reel running style. “I’m very elusive, I don’t like getting hit.”

Raton High School’s senior tailback on Saturday night was seeking to become New Mexico’s all-time career rushing leader as the Tigers faced St. Michael’s in a crucial district 2-3A showdown.

Walton, with 7,014 rushing yards, came into the game 157 away from surpassing David McGee from Laguna-Acoma (7,170 yards from 2010-14) as the standard bearer.

Considering he had been averaging over 270 yards through eight games this season — and because he hadn’t gained fewer than 215 yards in any game — Walton, barring injury, seemed almost guaranteed to first surge past La Cueva’s Ronnie Daniels (7,068 from 2007-10) and Gadsden’s Sal Gonzalez (7,098 from 1952-55) on the all-time list.

And McGee’s mark looms large, especially as the Tigers played their final regular-season home game on Saturday.

“I thought it would always be cool to be No. 1,” Walton said in an interview earlier this week, “but I’m more focused on doing what I need to do to help my team win.”

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Walton — proportions similar to that of his idol, Sanders — gained 332 yards last week against West Las Vegas, vaulting him over the rare 7,000-yard threshold.

Through eight games in 2022, Walton had gained 2,166 yards on 163 carries.

Walton’s career yardage total includes rushing totals from three games in his eighth-grade season. And it would have been more games had he not missed the first eight games that year (2018) with a torn hamstring.

However, Walton also lost at least half a dozen games (more if there were a postseason) as a sophomore in the COVID season of 2020-21, when instead of a full fall schedule in 2020 there were only four games in the spring of 2021.

It was a huge freshman season, with 1,907 yards, that got his father, former Raton Tigers head coach and current assistant coach Brock Walton, believing that McGee’s record could one day be topped.

“I thought then, if he put together a string of these, he’d have a chance at that record,” Brock Walton said. After the COVID season, that belief disappeared. It returned this fall.

“He’s kind of blown up,” Brock Walton said. “He’s come into his own this year in a way that none of us saw coming.”

In an era when quarterback and receivers are dominating headlines, Walton adheres to an old-school style: a physical ground game becomes a punishing and rewarding way to win games and pile up yards.

That, combined with the flair of someone like Sanders to drive him, makes for a great mix.

“If I need to lower the shoulder and get a couple of yards, I will,” he said. “(But) I remember watching (Sanders’) highlights; he’d turn people around, turn them in circles and run for a touchdown, and I thought, how cool that is.”

Walton averages over 13 yards a carry and he’s scored 30 touchdowns so far this season for Raton (7-1 going into Saturday night).

“We’re a running team, and we have to run on people if we want to win,” Cayden Walton said.

His father said the computation wasn’t quite that simple. The Tigers, he said, have done well enough throwing the ball to prevent defenses from loading the box with eight or nine defenders and thus affording Cayden room to run.

Walton paid kudos to bosh the Raton offensive line and receivers, who he said have done such an excellent job of blocking both at the point of attack and downfield. Walton also added nearly 20 pounds of muscle in the most recent offseason, and it gives him pleasure, he said, to watch a defense wilt in the second half as they tire from chasing and tackling him.

“Defenses feel like they can’t do anything about it,” Walton said, “and it sort of demoralizes them.”

Walton’s time on the field as an eighth-grader on offense came when he replaced the injured varsity quarterback late in the season. He transitioned to running back during the following offseason.

Raton coach Tory Giacomo said he knew watching Walton in the summer following his seventh-grade, middle school season that he was fully ready to play varsity football.

“He was just head and shoulders above everything we had,” Giacomo said. It would have been counterproductive, he added, to leave Walton competing at a middle school level against inferior players.

“He’s got the power, he’s got the moves, and he’s got the vision,” Giacomo said.

With a largely revamped offensive line this year, Giacomo admitted Raton might need to deploy Walton as a quarterback. His worries were alleviated, and Walton, in addition to approaching the state career rushing record, is in the midst of a sensational individual season. The single season mark is 3,024 by Daniels in 2010. A deep playoff run could also allow Walton to approach that mark.

“I’m just so happy for him,” Giacomo said. “He’s a great kid. A ‘yes sir, no sir’ kid, very quiet, very humble. … It’s gratifying and it’s exciting.”

Less so for Walton, at least for a few weeks.

“This is one of the things,” he said, “that I’ll think about when my career is over. (This season) has been really fun. I don’t care about the numbers, I care about the wins.”

An attitude his father sees every day.

“I don’t even know if it’s occurred to him how big a deal this is,” Brock Walton said. “It’s something I never fathomed happening.”