 Prep soccer: Cleveland girls clinch 1-5A title by beating Cibola - Albuquerque Journal

Prep soccer: Cleveland girls clinch 1-5A title by beating Cibola

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Cibola midfielder Nevaeh Flores and Cleveland midfielder Julianne Crump look up as the ball sails overhead during their game at Cibola High. (Liam DeBonis/Journal)

The Cleveland High School girls soccer team is on the verge of doing something that is considered enormously difficult: running the table in what is arguably New Mexico’s best district.

That attempt will come soon enough, Wednesday as the Storm travels to Volcano Vista to close out its regular season.

On Saturday afternoon, Cleveland, Class 5A’s top-ranked side, took care of the most immediate priority, winning the District 1-5A championship. That was accomplished with a 2-0 triumph at No. 3-ranked, and defending state champion, Cibola.

“It was nice to clinch today,” Storm coach Greg Rusk said. “But we’re looking forward to Wednesday’s game against Volcano Vista, because that’s always been a very difficult place for us to go and play.”

Cleveland (16-0-1 overall) moved to 7-0 in league play. The only other 5A team not to have a loss is No. 2-ranked Las Cruces.

Saturday marked the Storm’s third victory over the Cougars (11-5, 4-2) this season, including the metro championship game last month.

A Cibola win Saturday would have extended the suspense in 1-5A going into the season’s final week. Now the Cougars are in a battle with Volcano Vista for second place; those two meet next weekend.

A first-half goal in the 21st minute from senior forward Maleah Quiñones that proved to be all Cleveland needed Saturday.

“We went super quick so they could not catch us,” Quiñones said. “I was a little nervous, because I don’t play forward for my club team, but I had an open shot.”

Her finish, near the 18-yard line, stood as the margin until 72nd minute, when Arianna Barreras’ long shot sailed over the head of Cibola’s goalkeeper for the insurance goal.

“I love this team,” Quiñones said, adding, “We knew we had to win. We always treat games that way, and we’ll do the same for Volcano on Wednesday. We can’t let up.”

Which is exactly how Rusk likes things.

“We want to finish the season doing what we’ve been doing all season, which is 100 percent … they are fully vested in every game.”

n Volcano Vista’s boys (12-1-3, 5-0-1) also officially secured a 1-5A title on Saturday with their 1-0 victory over visiting Atrisco Heritage.

