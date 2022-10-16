Prep cross country: 1-5A schools have their run of Academy course

District 1-5A ruled the day at the Albuquerque Academy Extravaganza cross country meet on Saturday.

Teams from that district went 1-2-3 in both the boys and girls Class 5A standings as a large majority of the state’s top runners gathered at Academy to run the course they’ll also see at the Nov. 5 state meet.

Cleveland’s girls, led by Leah Futey, won the 5A race Saturday, scoring 62 points. Rio Rancho (88) edged Volcano Vista by a point for second place.

Futey posted the best time of the day in any class, finishing in 18 minutes, 1.60 seconds over the 3.0-mile course at the Academy. Just as last week at the metro meet, Albuquerque High’s Dani Figueroa was a distant second (19:03.14) to Futey.

Volcano Vista’s boys, with five in the top 14 for scoring, beat Rio Rancho, the metro champ, 36-56. Cleveland (129) was third.

Thomas Croshaw, last week’s runner-up at metros to Sandia’s Steven West — West did not compete this weekend — followed up his excellent showing a week ago with a victory at Academy on Saturday.

Croshaw’s winning time was 15:37.33. His Volcano Vista teammate, Orion Chavez, was second in 16:02.52.

CLASS 4A: Katie Patton of the host school led a 1-2-3 finish for the Charger girls individually. Patton (19:11.32) was 25 seconds in front of Anna Hastings.

Portales’ Michael Riess won the boys 4A race, in a time of 16:38.41.

The Academy girls, with five of the top 10 scorers, posted a miniscule score of 24 points, well in front of Shiprock’s 84 points.

Academy’s boys (40) beat Lovington by 40 points. The Chargers’ top 4A rival, Los Alamos, did not compete in this meet.

CLASS 3A: Raylee Hunt’s victory for St. Michael’s was one of the easiest to predict Saturday, and the St. Michael’s standout didn’t disappoint, hitting the finish line almost 90 seconds in front of Santa Fe Prep’s Sophie Bair. Hunt’s time was 19:06.90. Only Futey and Figueroa in the 5A race covered the course distance faster than Hunt.

Santa Fe Indian School’s girls edged Cottonwood Classical Prep 55-71 for the team title.

On the boys side, Briley Dauphinais of Tohatchi was the individual 3A champion, while the boys team standings were the closest of the day in any classification. St. Michael’s won with 78 points, just a single point ahead of Navajo Prep.

CLASS 1A-2A: Emily Garcia of Rehoboth Christian (20:12.87) and Gerardo Mendoza of Hagerman (16:56.33) were individual winners on Saturday. Cecilia Campos of Albuquerque’s Chesterton Academy ran second in the girls race.

Peñasco’s girls and Albuquerque’s Oak Grove Classical Academy’s boys captured first place.

CROSS COUNTRY

Albuquerque Academy Extravaganza

Saturday — at ABQ Academy

BOYS

Class 5A

Team: Volcano Vista 36, Rio Rancho 56, Cleveland 129, Eldorado 135, La Cueva 188, Los Lunas 195, Organ Mountain 251, Sandia 315, Carlsbad 356, Hobbs 369.

Individual: 1, Thomas Croshaw, VV, 15:37.33; 2, Orion Chavez, VV, 16:02.52; 3, Corbin Coombs, Organ Mtn., 16:07.10; 4, Spencer Gilbertson, La Cueva, 16:08.27; 5, Cody Sullivan, Rio Rancho, 16:15.54; Stoney Cutchen, VV, 16:16.38; 7, Mateo Herrera, Rio Rancho, 16:18.33; 8, Jeron Wisner, Organ Mtn., 16:24.67; 9, Nick Moore, Eldorado, 16:29.00; 10, Sammy Fuentes, Clovis, 16:30.77.

Class 4A

Team: Albuquerque Academy 40, Shiprock 80, Kirtland Central 136, Hope Christian 188, Gallup 196, Española Valley 206, Moriarty 211, Bloomfield 246, Del Norte 252, Pojoaque Valley 256.

Individual: 1, Michael Riess, Portales, 16:38.41; 2, Dathan Esson, KC, 16:52.43; 3, Nate Klein, AA, 16:53.85; 4, Theodore Roundface, Gallup, 16:53.87; 5, Derick Castellanos, Lovington, 16:55.14; 6, Herman Archibeque, Moriarty, 17:11.34; 7, Israel Garcia, Del Norte, 17:13.77; 8, Jorge Garcia, Del Norte, 17:15.19; Alex Goss, AA, 17:22.44; 10, Hayden Prescott, AA, 17:27.08.

Class 3A

Team: St. Michael’s 78, Navajo Prep 79, Cottonwood Classical Prep 121, Newcomb 157, Santa Fe Indian 159, Ruidoso 185, Tohatchi 229, Hot Springs 246, Santa Fe Prep 252, Cobre 295.

Individual: 1, Briley Dauphinais, Tohatchi, 17:13.08; 2, Landen Sandoval, St. Michael’s, 17:21.07; 3, Devin Lansing, Navajo Prep, 17:31.18; 4, Jaden Perea, St. Michael’s, 17:34.37; 5, Shane Yara, CCP, 17:55.52; 6, Aiden Vujevic, Sandia Prep, 17:56.33; 7, Alex Bergevin, CCP, 17:58.24; 8, Jeremiah Rodriguez, St. Michael’s, 18:03.67; 9, Gerson Gomez, Ruidoso, 18:05.54; 10, Ian Silversmith, Thoreau, 18:09.26.

Class 1A-2A

Team: Oak Grove Classical Academy 48, Pecos 60, Laguna-Acoma 73, Maxwell 177, Rehoboth Christian 211, Mora 221, Cimarron 233, Legacy Academy 283, Hagerman 287, Mesa Vista 296.

Individual: 1, Gerardo, Mendoza, Hagerman, 16:56.33; 2, Tristan Pierce, Maxwell, 17:07.94; 3, Jude Martinez, Peñasco, 17:18.42; 4, Gentry Arthur, Navajo Pine, 17:37.41; 5, Gordon Lee, Oak Grove, 17:43.25; 6, Elijah Lujan, Pecos, 17:45.71; 7, Joshua Marquez, Oak Grove, 17:48.24; 8, Aiden Kazhe-Chino, Laguna-Acoma, 17:50.00; 9, Charles Lynch, Rehoboth, 17:50.79; 10, Aidan Holton, Pecos, 17:56.37.

GIRLS

Class 5A

Team: Cleveland 62, Rio Rancho 88, Volcano Vista 89, Eldorado 104, Albuquerque High 167, Hobbs 170, La Cueva 195, Farmington 234, Piedra Vista 267, Sandia 298.

Individual: 1, Leah Futey, Cleveland, 18:01.60; 2, Dani Figueroa, AHS, 19:03.14; 3, Ariana Thiel-Hadjilambrinos, La Cueva, 19:14.69; 4, Bhret Clay, Hobbs, 19:15.46; 5, Nicole Pierce, Piedra Vista, 19:16.95; 6, Ellie Suo-Anttila, Eldorado, 19:24.35; 7, Yisel Palacios, Hobbs, 19:29.21; 8, Eliana Rivera, Cleveland, 19:30.85; 9, Carysa Marquez, Volcano Vista, 19:36.96; 10, Luciana Martinez-Crook, Rio Rancho, 19:44.71.

Class 4A

Team: Albuquerque Academy 24, Shiprock 84, Kirtland Central 123, Pojoaque Valley 140, Gallup 152, Moriarty 177, Belen 215, Española Valley 223, Grants 240, Artesia 284.

Individual: 1, Katie Patton, ABQ Academy, 19:11.32; 2, Anna Hastings, ABQ Academy, 19:36.79; 3, Addison Julian, ABQ Academy, 19:46.16; 4, Lisette Sanchez, Belen, 20:13.25; 5, Kaydence Platero, Shiprock, 20:27.36; 6, Laila Martinez, Grants, 20:47.42; 7, Neveah Cachora, Española Valley, 20:52.76; 8, Isabella Barnes, ABQ Academy, 21:03.80; 9, Haylee Nocki, Kirtland Central, 21:14.81; 10, Grace Morneau, ABQ Academy, 21:26.68.

Class 3A

Team: Santa Fe Indian 55, Cottonwood Classical Prep 71, Santa Fe Prep 99, Navajo Prep 119, Wingate 190, Newcomb 191, Bosque School 209, St. Michael’s 220, Cobre 228, East Mountain 241.

Individual: 1, Raylee Hunt, St. Michael’s, 19:06.90; 2, Sophie Bair, SF Prep, 20:35.44; 3, Destiny Chino, Navajo Prep, 20:37.78; 4, Nicole Tsosie, Navajo Prep, 20:40.56; 5, Keyilnaazbaa Howard, Newcomb, 21:01.35; 6, Pippa Barrett, SF Prep, 21:22.62; 7, Destiny Marquez, SFIS, 21:26.92; 8, Sophia Lopez, CCP, 21:33.33; 9, Telicia Tom, Wingate, 21:49.63; 10, Alexis Aguino, SFIS, 21:53.83.

Class 1A-2A

Team: Peñasco 69, McCurdy 110, Pecos 111, Gateway Christian 113, Laguna-Acoma 132, Legacy Academy 138, Jemez Valley 151, Cimarron 165, Native American Community Academy 169, Capitan 197.

Individual: 1, Emily Garcia, Rehoboth, 20:12.87; 2, Cecilia Campos, Chesterton Academy, 20:50.41; 3, Erica Martin, Laguna-Acoma, 20:56.86; 4, Charnelle Gonzales, Peñasco, 21:02.99; 5, McKenna Sahd, Cimarron, 21:04.07; 6, Rochelle Lopez, Peñasco, 21:23.55; 7, Aubrey Cordova, McCurdy, 21:25.93; 8, Raylynn Trujillo, Legacy Academy, 22:02.36; 9, Alayna Jaramillo, Santa Rosa, 22:04.61; 10, Kristina Ragland, Pecos, 22:04.71.