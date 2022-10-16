 Lobo basketball gets wake-up call in closed scrimmage - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo basketball gets wake-up call in closed scrimmage

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Until just a few years ago, the NCAA prohibited Division I basketball coaches from discussing results of preseason scrimmages against other teams.

Saturday, UNM Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino may have wished that rule was still in place.

The Lobos lost a closed-door scrimmage in the Pit to Northern Arizona, 69-67.

Though under no obligation to do so, Pitino did talk with the Journal about what transpired Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a good reminder that while people think we’re going to be good, and I still think we’re going to be pretty good, it was a good reminder that you need to be ready every time out,” Pitino said.

While UNM did play more players than he would in a regular season game and didn’t open up much of the playbook, Pitino said there were no excuses.

“This was very beneficial,” he said. “I wish we were allowed to do four or five of these.”

NAU forward Carson Towt dominated down low with 15 points and 20 rebounds, including nine offensive boards against what the Lobos hope to be a much improved frontcourt with transfers Morris Udeze (11 points, 10 rebounds, scrimmage-allowed six fouls) and Josiah Allick (12 points, six rebounds).

The Lobos shot 38.9%, were outrebounded 40-33 and missed nine free throws while playing without center Sebastian Forsling and wing Emmanuel Kuac (recovering from injuries). Guard Jamal Mashburn, Jr., hurt a toe and was held out most of the second half.

Jaelen House had 7 points, 5 assists and 6 steals, but shot just 2-of-11. KJ Jenkins led UNM in scoring with 15 points off the bench, including hitting 4-of-4 3-pointers.

Oct. 29: (exhibition) CSU Pueblo at UNM men, 5:30 p.m.

Home » Sports » Lobo basketball gets wake-up call in closed scrimmage

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Exiting homelessness
ABQnews Seeker
Three Albuquerque residents share their experience Three Albuquerque residents share their experience
2
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
2022 election
Albuquerque forum follows last year's efforts ... Albuquerque forum follows last year's efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over redistricting
3
Think tank rolls out plan to improve NM education
ABQnews Seeker
Legislative proposals include smaller districts, class ... Legislative proposals include smaller districts, class sizes
4
Lobo basketball gets wake-up call in closed scrimmage
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobo men's basketball team lost ... The Lobo men's basketball team lost a closed-door scrimmage on its home court Saturday, struggling to shoot or rebound.
5
APD: man, teen caught with fentanyl, guns in ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
Court records cite undercover fentanyl purchase ... Court records cite undercover fentanyl purchase by detectives
6
ABQ mayoral candidate charged with DWI
ABQnews Seeker
Radio host Eddy Aragon ran in ... Radio host Eddy Aragon ran in Nov. 2021 election
7
Man found slain in alley along Central, west of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Case marks the 103rd homicide investigated ... Case marks the 103rd homicide investigated by APD in 2022
8
Homewise invests in mixed-use space in Barelas
ABQnews Seeker
Buildings will house new daycare, storefronts ... Buildings will house new daycare, storefronts and commissary kitchens
9
Private sector adapts after ABQ does away with city ...
ABQnews Seeker
If you ride an elevator in ... If you ride an elevator in the city of Albuquerque, there's a high probability that Phil Zweif ...