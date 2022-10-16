United heads into postseason with momentum after beating Switchbacks

New Mexico United finished on a high note Saturday night.

Fan favorites Cristian Nava and Daniel Bruce netted first-half goals, and United ended the regular season with 2-0 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in front of a raucous, large crowd at Isotopes Park.

The announced attendance of 14,519 was New Mexico’s largest crowd of the season. It was a festive night for the fans long before a postgame fireworks show began.

Nava, making his first appearance since an August injury, converted on an outstanding individual effort to put the hosts up 1-0 in the 21st minute. He chested the ball past Colorado Springs goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell, then tipped it by defender Triston Hodge before putting it home with a sliding shot.

Bruce followed in the 44th minute, collecting a pass from Will Seymore inside the box, turning and tapping the ball to an open area and blasting it into the upper left corner. The goal brought loud chants of “Bruuuuuce” from the crowd and proved to be all NMU would need to secure its second straight win and head into the USL Championship playoffs with momentum.

United (13-9-12) will likely be the Western Conference’s No. 5 seed and visit No. 4 Sacramento to begin the playoffs. Sacramento led San Diego 3-0 at halftime late Saturday. United needed a Sacramento loss to earn a home playoff game.

NEW MEXICO UNITED 2,

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC 0

Colorado Springs 0 0 — 0

New Mexico 2 0 — 2

Scoring: NM, 21st, Cristian Nava (Kalen Ryden); NM, 44th, Daniel Bruce (Will Seymore). Shots: CS 7, NM 4. Shots on goal: CS 4, NM 2. Corner kicks: CS 3, NM 0. Goalkeeper saves: NM (Alex Tambakis) 4, CS (Jeff Caldwell) 0. Records: NM 13-9-12, CS 17-13-4.

