Yodice: Yes, West Mesa gave up an 89-spot, but it might be a playoff team

If there is one prep football team in New Mexico that most benefitted from a loss in Week 9, it was probably the West Mesa Mustangs.

On Thursday night, West Mesa, which has been one of the more entertaining teams to watch in Class 6A, went toe-to-toe with powerhouse La Cueva for about three full quarters before the Bears eventually pulled away late for a historic 89-62 victory.

Much has already been made, and rightly so, about La Cueva and West Mesa being involved in the highest-scoring game in New Mexico’s 11-Man history. The 151 points was three touchdowns (and three PATs) above the now-No. 2 on the list, Roswell-Lovington in 2019 which produced 130 combined points.

No, La Cueva’s 89 points are not a single-game record. There are at least three known instances of a team eclipsing 90: Deming (124) in 1923 against Tularosa, Texico (101 against Loving) in 2008, and Los Alamos (95 versus Bernalillo in 2007). And if you know of any others, shoot me a note.

West Mesa appears to now hold this unique distinction: the most points scored in a loss in an 11-man contest. This is not necessarily a terrible distinction to have.

Let me say here and now, I believe the Mustangs are bound for the playoffs, so long as they beat Eldorado in Week 11, which is no guarantee. That’s the reality of things, but it’s a pressure this program is probably glad to embrace. West Mesa hasn’t been to the playoffs in five years.

And it has been many years more than that since West Mesa had showed this well against one of New Mexico’s truly elite programs. The Mustangs’ performance against La Cueva had Bears coach Brandon Back saying that West Mesa had both outcoached him and outplayed his team.

And West Mesa is, quite frankly, a bit of a logistical nightmare. The Mustangs feature what might be the smallest collection of skill-position athletes of any 6A program, but they’ve been producing impressive numbers, particularly with 6-foot-3 junior quarterback Elijah Brody — whose dual-threat action has been a joy to behold — driving the bus.

Three of West Mesa’s five losses are by seven or fewer points, and the Mustangs had terrific opportunities to win two of those three (Cibola and Atrisco Heritage).

The way West Mesa dissected La Cueva’s defense — a defense that hadn’t given up more than 29 points to anybody this year, and the Bears have played Cleveland, Centennial and Volcano Vista — had people buzzing.

True, the final result didn’t turn out how West Mesa would have preferred, but it is easy to glean positive energy from this performance.

First-year Mustangs coach Landrick Brody, the former Lobo, played it perfectly in the aftermath, conceding that moral victories are nonexistent, but admitting that West Mesa’s profile was enhanced during those 48 wild minutes.

“People have heard me say this all the time,” Brody said. “But we stand by process over results.”

Brody’s son is the quarterback, and Elijah had a hand in all nine of West Mesa’s touchdowns in the La Cueva game. If we are talking upper echelon dual-threat QBs in Class 6A, Brody’s name must be very near the top of that list. He served as the backup last season to Cleveland’s Evan Wysong before transferring over to play for his father.

GIRL POWER: Valley coach Billy Cobos has worked his two senior female players, Miranda Sanchez and Eva Sedillo, into the lineup in significant ways the last couple of weeks.

In a Week 8 victory over Manzano, Sanchez and Sedillo shared the field at linebacker for most of the second half, Cobos said.

In a Week 9 win against Del Norte, both of them ran the ball; Sanchez even scored on a 2-point coversion for the Vikings in a 56-6 victory.

The 6-2 Vikings visit Los Alamos next week in a district matchup.

THIS AND THAT: Los Lunas’ Tim Gutierrez is New Mexico’s recipient of the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the state’s top assistant football coach. … Jal’s status as both the No. 1 team in Class 2A, and as one of New Mexico’s two remaining unbeatens in the 11-Man ranks, was pushed to the limit on Friday night as the Panthers held off No. 2 Texico 41-35. And this game suddenly becomes the odds-on favorite to be seen again in the state championship game next month. … La Cueva QB Aidan Armenta has thrown for 1,020 yards in the Bears’ last two games. He’s got 31 touchdown passes, including eight in the West Mesa victory. … Valencia and Menaul both were winners Saturday; the Jaguars edged St. Pius 17-14 in a District 3/5-4A opener at Nusenda Community Stadium, while the Panthers blanked Alamo Navajo 51-0 in 8-Man action.