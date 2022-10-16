‘Amazing’ defensive dominance keys Aggies win over Lobos

LAS CRUCES — New Mexico State entered this latest Battle of I-25 with just a single win in six tries, but the Aggies defense certainly had to believe it deserved better. Take away blowout losses to Big-10 big shots Wisconsin and Minnesota, and that NMSU defense was allowing just 21 points a contest in a college game that weekly proffers more points than seemingly stars in the constellation.

And it was again that Aggies defense that shone brightest Saturday night, keeping in-state rival New Mexico offensively in check long enough for the State offense to finally gain its footing in a 21-9 victory at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

“This is a big game in this state,” NMSU head coach Jerry Kill said after snapping his club’s three-game losing streak to New Mexico. “When you got two major universities, there’s only one that can be on top. And we got to be that tonight.”

That is thanks chiefly to a defense that limited New Mexico to only three field goals on the game and myriad defenders taking turns coming up big in key situations.

Linwood Crump’s quarterback sack coupled with Bryce Jackson’s stop of a scrambling Lobo senior quarterback Miles Kendrick forced New Mexico to settle for a 44-yard Luke Drzewiecki field goal on the night’s opening drive.

Nickleback Mehki Miller’s tipaway from tight end Elijah Queen stopped the ensuing Lobo possession for NMSU while fellow defensive back Syrus Dumas finished off the next. Dumas tracked down again-scrambling Kendrick yards short of his first down, forcing a 33-yard field goal as New Mexico answered Ahmonte Watkins’ 22-yard touchdown reception to pull within 7-6.

“The defense, they didn’t allow a touchdown. They played amazing,” said true freshman quarterback Gavin Frakes (10-of-17 passing, 119 yards, 2 TDs) after taking every snap under center for the first time in his young college career. “It really helps when we’re not getting stuff going on offense and the defense gets another stop. It gives us some more juice to go back out there.”

Linebacker Donovan King’s first interception of the season set up the Aggie offense with a prime scoring chance late in the half; Left-footed kicker Brett Money’s 44-yard field goal attempt hooked wide right.

The Lobos had one final chance to grab the lead before halftime. Izaiah Reed stopped those hopes, the defensive lineman stuffing Lobo running back Christian Washington on a third-and-one in New Mexico territory in the final minute.

“Absolutely amazing,” said middle linebacker Trevor Brohard, whose second sack in the first minute of the second half directly preceded a Frakes 31-yard dart to Kordell David for a 14-3 Ags edge. “The scheme, coaching, they’re making us focus on the details. Every single one of those guys on that defense … we all jelled together, held each other accountable.”

The defensive dominance continued throughout the final 30 minutes, defensive end Laz Williams batting a third-down pass before combining with Reed and game-high tackler Chris Ojoh (15 tackles, 11 unassisted) for fourth-quarter sacks; Ojoh’s takedown, appropriately enough, coming on the game’s final play.

“A lot of the stuff they were doing, we were ready for it,” Brohard said. “Plus just reading our keys, sticking to the details and executing when we had the chance.”

The Aggies defense held UNM to just 107 yards rushing while Kendrick (19-30-1, 160 yards) fared little better.

“Like I told em before the game, don’t let (UNM) score touchdowns — make ’em kick field goals,” Kill said after his defense’s seasonal masterpiece. “And that’s what we did.”

The Aggies look to keep that defensive mojo flowing in a week, when San Jose comes to Aggie Memorial Saturday to conclude the four-game NMSU homestand in a 4 pm kickoff.