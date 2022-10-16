 Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk - Albuquerque Journal

Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in separatist Donetsk

By Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — The mayor’s office in a key eastern Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists was struck by rockets Sunday morning, Russian state agencies reported. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

According to RIA Novosti, the municipal building in Donetsk was seriously damaged by the attack, which local separatist authorities blamed on Ukraine.

Photos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke swirling around the building, rows of blown-out windows and a partially collapsed ceiling. RIA Novosti and local media also reported that three cars parked nearby had burnt out as a result of the strike.

Kyiv didn’t immediately claim responsibility or comment on the attack.

Kremlin-backed separatist authorities have previously accused Ukraine of numerous strikes on infrastructure and residential targets in the occupied territories, often employing the U.S.-supplied long-range HIMARS rockets, without providing corroborating information.

The strikes came a day after two men from a former Soviet republic fired at volunteer soldiers during target practice at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 before being slain themselves. The Russian Defense Ministry, which reported the killings, called the incident a terrorist attack.

The incidents come amid a hasty mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin to beef up Russian forces in Ukraine amid a series of battlefield setbacks following his February invasion. The callup triggered protests and caused hundreds of thousands to flee Russia.

Also Saturday, a Washington-based think tank late accused Moscow of conducting “massive, forced deportations of Ukrainians” which it said likely amount to ethnic cleansing.

In its regular online update, the Institute for the Study of War referenced statements made this week by Russian authorities, which claimed that “several thousand” children from a southern region occupied by Moscow had been placed in rest homes and children’s camps in Russia amid an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive. The original remarks by Russia’s deputy prime minister, Marat Khusnullin, were reported by the state RIA Novosti agency on Friday.

The Institute also said that Russian authorities “may additionally be engaged in a wider campaign of ethnic cleansing by depopulating Ukrainian territory through deportations and repopulating Ukrainian cities with imported Russian citizens,” in violation of international humanitarian law.

Russian authorities have previously openly admitted to placing children from Russian-held areas of Ukraine, who they said were orphans, for adoption with Russian families, in a potential breach of a key international treaty on genocide prevention.

The 1948 Genocide Convention, which was ratified by over 140 states including Ukraine and Russia, includes “forcibly transferring children of the (targeted) group to another group” in its definition of genocide.

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian military on Sunday morning accused pro-Kremlin fighters of evicting civilians in occupied territories in order to accommodate officers in their homes, an act it also described as a violation of international humanitarian law.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its regular Facebook update that the evictions were happening in the Russian-held city of Rubizhne, in the eastern Luhansk region where Kyiv has been pressing a counteroffensive. It did not provide corroborating evidence for its claim.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » AP Feeds » Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in separatist Donetsk

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting ...
AP Feeds
At least 11 Russian soldiers were ... At least 11 Russian soldiers were killed Saturday in a shooting incident that underlined the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's hasty mobilization, ...
2
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
AP Feeds
There are few surprises expected on ... There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race ...
3
Ukrainian deminers remove deadly threats to civilians
AP Feeds
Beside an abandoned Russian military camp ... Beside an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a man lay decomposing in the grass -- a civilian who had ...
4
Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime
AP Feeds
As far as Jeremy Ellis is ... As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black ...
5
N. Korea fires missile, artillery shells, inflaming tensions
AP Feeds
North Korea fired a ballistic missile ... North Korea fired a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells toward the sea Friday and flew warplanes near the tense border with South ...
6
US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some ...
AP Feeds
Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to ... Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darien jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. ...
7
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
AP Feeds
"We must seek the testimony under ... "We must seek the testimony under oath of January Sixth's central player," said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee's vice chair.
8
Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates
AP Feeds
Inflation in the United States accelerated ... Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains ...
9
Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits ...
AP Feeds
Ukraine's allies vowed Thursday to supply ... Ukraine's allies vowed Thursday to supply the besieged nation with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones ...