Lobo Recap

Note: This is a feature I produced every Sunday for Monday after UNM football games when I covered the beat from 2010-17.

I’m bringing it back for the remainder of the 2022 season, but, in light of space concerns in the print edition, only online.

Here we go:

FLASHBACK: New Mexico (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West Conference) takes a tumble against downstate rival New Mexico State (1-5, independent) in Las Cruces. The Lobos fail to score a touchdown in a sobering 21-9 defeat.

WHAT WENT RIGHT: After kickers Luke Drzewiecki and George Steinkamp made only four of 10 field-goal attempts in UNM’s first six games, Drzewiecki was a perfect 3-for-3 on Saturday — hitting from 44, 33 and 41 yards. True freshman running Christian Washington ran hard, particularly in the second half, finishing with 43 yards on 10 carries. Sophomore wide receiver Luke Wysong caught five passes for 75 yards. The defense held NMSU to 225 yards total offense, a performance that usually produces a victory. (Not this time).

WHAT WENT WRONG: Here’s the short list. Quarterback Miles Kendrick searched for but never found a receiver downfield. Washington’s 10-yard carry in the third quarter was UNM’s longest running play of the game. The Lobos hurt themselves with penalties on both sides of the ball; coach Danny Gonzales called defensive end Justin Harris’ late hit out of bounds in the third quarter, keeping alive what became NMSU’s third touchdown drive, the key play of the game. On offense, 1st-and-15s, etc., created holes the hobbled Lobo offense had trouble climbing out of.

INJURY REPORT: Starting center C.J. James went out with an ankle injury in the second quarter, causing a shuffle of responsibilities in the offensive line. Wide receiver Geordon Porter, perhaps the Lobos’ most dangerous deep threat, was due back after being suspended for the previous week’s loss to Wyoming. But, still nursing an injury suffered against UNLV on Sept. 30, he couldn’t go against the Aggies.

QUOTING DANNY: “The procedural penalties that put us behind the chains and (the Harris personal foul), if we don’t fix those we’re not gonna have a chance. I thought that was the difference in the game. Give (NMSU coach Jerry Kill) and his group credit. They outplayed us tonight and did a lot better job than us.”

NEXT UP: Fresno State (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West) sprang a mild upset on Saturday, beating San Jose State 17-10 in Fresno. The Lobos host the Bulldogs next Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

 

