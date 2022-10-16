 Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Santa Fe

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a Santa Fe street early Sunday morning.

Benjamin Valdez, a Santa Fe police deputy chief, said officers were called to Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road at about 2 a.m. after the man was struck.

The 28-year-old man was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene, Valdez said.

The driver was going north on Cerrillos at the time of the crash. Valdez said the man wasn’t impaired and remained on scene.

“It does appear the crash may have been due to pedestrian error,” Valdez said in a news release.

