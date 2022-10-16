 Man accused of raping girlfriend, dousing room in gas - Albuquerque Journal

Man accused of raping girlfriend, dousing room in gas

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

An Albuquerque man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of raping his girlfriend and then dousing the bedroom in gasoline and bleach, according to Albuquerque police.

Police said the suspect, Gideon Michael Robles, 35, was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the assault. He was arrested and booked into jail Sunday on suspicion of criminal sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated battery against a household member via strangulation, child abuse endangering a child’s health and safety and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Gideon Michael Robles

Officers were called to an apartment in northeast Albuquerque after a woman reported that her boyfriend raped her at 2 a.m. on Saturday. The woman told officers when she told Robles to stop, he became violent, according to a criminal complaint.

She told police he hit her and threw her against a wall and then choked her until she lost consciousness twice. The woman said Robles broke her phone before she fled to a neighbor’s apartment and asked the neighbor to call for help, according to the complaint.

Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said Robles left before police arrived. The complaint says responding officers could see blood and smell gasoline in the apartment. He was charged with tampering with evidence because he poured gasoline at the scene, according to the complaint.

The woman had a blood-shot eye, scratches on her body and wept throughout her encounter with police, according to the complaint.

Court records indicate Robles was sentenced to serve four years in prison and five years probation beginning January 2018 as part of a plea agreement in a case where he was accused of selling methamphetamine in McKinley County.

It wasn’t clear if Robles had obtained an attorney in the latest case and his attorney in the methamphetamine case declined to comment.

