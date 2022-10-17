Young Edgewood bullrider heading to Indian National Finals Rodeo

Noah Gonzales lets a buddy try on his cowboy hat before riding at the East Mountain Cowboy Church in Edgewood. Several of Noah’s rodeo pals showed up at the arena to help Noah do a practice ride on a bull.(Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Noah Gonzales, 15, from Edgewood, rides at bull at at the East Mountain Cowboy Church area, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Gonzales is practicing for a competition next week in Las Vegas.(Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Noah Gonzales, 15, from Edgewood, straps on his boots before riding a bull at at the East Mountain Cowboy Church area, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Gonzales is practicing for a competition next week in Las Vegas. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Noah Gonzales, 15, from Edgewood, stretches before riding a bull at at the East Mountain Cowboy Church area, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Gonzales is practicing for a competition next week in Las Vegas.(Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Noah Gonzales, 15, from Edgewood, gets ready to ride at bull at at the East Mountain Cowboy Church area, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Gonzales in going to compete in the youth division of the National Indian Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas next week. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 6 Next

EDGEWOOD – Noah Gonzales lowered his 5-foot-7, 130-pound frame onto the half-ton of thunder squeezed into the rodeo chute. Incensed and agitated, the big, brindle bull banged its horns into the front end of the enclosure as Noah’s buddies helped him settle onto the animal’s back and get his grip secured in the bull rope’s handhold.

Noah started riding wild-and-woolly sheep when he was 3 years old, so at 15 you might say he’s a seasoned hand on rodeo roughstock. Later this week, the slim, Edgewood cowboy will test his mettle riding bulls in the junior division of the Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But on this day – a recent, breezy, blue-sky afternoon at an arena along old Route 66 – he’s aiming to fine-tune his skills with one more practice ride on a thousand pounds of snort and resentment.

The bull rattles its horns against the chute. Noah nods to his father, who pulls open the gate.

Adrenaline rush

“I just started when I was 3, liked it and never stopped,” Noah says of his rodeo riding. “It makes me feel good, especially when you ride one. It’s an adrenaline rush. It’s really fun.”

Noah has ridden sheep, calves, steers and bulls.

He has won state titles in bull riding and bareback riding in the New Mexico Junior High School Rodeo Association competition. In 2021, he finished 15th overall in bull riding at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa, and this year he finished fifth in bull riding at the NJHFR in Perry, Georgia.

He has also competed in rodeos in Colorado, Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma. When he was 12, he got an arm broken during a rodeo in Abilene, Texas, and at age 13 he broke his collarbone when he came off a bull at the Des Moines National Junior High Finals.

But the young rodeo rider remains undeterred by injury and is not intimidated by bulls with bad attitudes.

A freshman now at Moriarty High School, Noah will be competing this year in the New Mexico High School Rodeo Association competition. On Thursday, he begins riding in the Indian National Finals. It will be his first time at that rodeo.

“You have to have some Indian in you,” Noah said. “I only have a little bit – Isleta Pueblo on my father’s side.”

He said his approach to the big-time competition in Las Vegas will be the same as it is for any other rodeo.

“I just take it one step at a time, one bull at a time,” he said. “All I want to do is my job and let the points fall where they may.”

Big fan

Noah’s father, Adam, works maintenance in the Moriarty-Edgewood School District. He’s at the Edgewood arena, 36 miles east of Albuquerque, to help his son with his ride.

“It’s good for him to get on another bull before going to Las Vegas,” he said.

Noah’s mother, Christine, a pre-kindergarten teacher in the school district, is there to watch. So are Noah’s younger brothers, Roper, 12, and Colton, 11.

Christine admits she was worried when Noah first took to riding rodeo roughstock, but says she is now a big fan.

“Seeing the love he has for it and the drive, I just want him to be happy and get better,” she said. “The passion he has for it puts me at ease.”

She said she is also encouraged by the presence, courage and skill of the bullfighters, who are responsible for protecting contestants after they complete rides on bulls or get pitched by them.

“I honestly don’t get as nervous (seeing Noah on bulls) as I do when I see him playing basketball, all these boys going down on the floor after the ball, their knees bending in all kinds of ways,” she said.

Christine said one thing she likes about rodeos is the way the young competitors support each other.

“You take pictures and you catch them in mid cheer and you feel what they are feeling,” she said.

Friends in need

The acrid smell of bovine waste accents the air around the arena. A pair of big bulls stand behind a fence with an “Ambulance Parking” sign on it and focus hostile glares on Noah’s rodeo pals as they arrive to watch and to help.

Moriarty’s Scottie Knapp, 31, who competes on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Professional Bull Riders circuits, is there with his wife, Callie, and year-old daughter, Briella.

Back in March, Knapp got the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg busted while bull riding at a PRCA rodeo in Arizona. He’s got a rod and three screws in that leg now, but intends to get on his first bull since that wreck after Noah’s done with his bull – or Noah’s bull is done with him.

Hunter Salter, 23, who rides on both the PRCA and PBR circuits, and Cade Griego, 18, a Moriarty High senior and a good bull rider, are standing by.

Garrit Haynes, 21, rolls in. He’s ridden saddle broncs with the PRCA and Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association, but he recently took up bullfighting as well.

Noah pulls a spare pair of jeans out of his gear bag and swaps them for the pair he has been wearing. No sense in wearing your best jeans. Even when you make a solid ride, there’s a good chance you’ll end up rolling in arena dirt.

Noah says that down the road, he wants to attend a New Mexico college that has a rodeo team and then maybe get on the pro rodeo circuit and see how that works out.

Someone asks if he is worried about getting hurt on this practice ride, just days before heading to the Indian Finals.

“That’s what Garrit is here for,” he says, glancing toward his bullfighting friend.

Noah rubs rosin into the bull rope and uses the corral’s pipe fencing to do some stretching exercises.

A couple of his friends prod the reluctant bull into the chute.

Left behind

The gate opens and the bull airlifts itself into the arena. Noah sticks with him for several contorted leaps before he gets tossed.

“That bull couldn’t find his spot,” Adam Gonzales said. “He looked like he was going to turn left and then he went the other way.”

So did Noah.

“You are not always going to cover them,” his dad Adam said. “I’d rather Noah get bucked off in the practice pen than in competition.”

Noah takes his short trip in stride.

“Wasn’t much to it,” he said. “He was a little strong, but not too bad. That first jump out, he kind of left me behind. I lost my good grip.”

One bull at a time. The next one is in Las Vegas.

Indian National Finals schedule

The Indian National Finals Rodeo will be held Tuesday through Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. PlutoTV plans to livestream the event at pluto.tv/en/live-tv/pbr-ridepass.