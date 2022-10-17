 Alto residents oppose proposed concrete plant - Albuquerque Journal

Alto residents oppose proposed concrete plant

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A group of Lincoln County residents fighting against a proposed concrete batch plant in Alto are gearing up for another hearing in the construction company’s appeal of a decision that denied the project an air quality permit.

A concrete facility north of Ruidoso would impact air quality for surrounding neighborhoods, a nursery and a children’s church camp, said Mark Severance, an Alto resident who chairs a community group against the proposal.

“Some of our neighbors have been told by their doctor that, ‘Hey, if this thing is built, you need to move; it’s too much of a health threat for you,'” he said.

In June, Deputy Environment Secretary Stephanie Stringer denied an air quality permit for the Roper Construction project.

The company appealed the decision.

The Alto Coalition for Environmental Preservation alleges in a new filing that NMED attorneys have essentially sided with Roper Construction in the appeal process.

The department refutes that accusation.

“The attorneys in the Office of the General Counsel represent the interests of the Environment Department – full stop,” NMED Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “Any characterization to the contrary is factually incorrect, an intentional distraction from legal issues, and an unwelcome attack on exceptional public servants.”

Alto residents are concerned that the proposed concrete manufacturing site located on the Billy the Kid Scenic Byway would impact air and water quality, produce loud noise and increase truck traffic.

The state Environmental Improvement Board will have a virtual hearing in the appeal case on Tuesday.

“Look, this just doesn’t pass a common sense check to put this plant where they’re proposing to put it,” Severance said. “And it’s not that we’re anti-concrete or anti-business. It’s just not appropriate.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Alto residents oppose proposed concrete plant

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Young Edgewood bullrider heading to Indian National Finals ...
ABQnews Seeker
15-year-old Noah Gonzales has been riding ... 15-year-old Noah Gonzales has been riding high since he was 3. Later this week, he will compete in Las Vegas, Nevada in a national ...
2
Alto residents oppose proposed concrete plant
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental group claims state is siding ... Environmental group claims state is siding with the business, not families
3
Trapped in fiesta's Porky Pig lot; call in faded ...
ABQnews Seeker
BALLOON GLOW HOSTAGE? Celia Ludi of ... BALLOON GLOW HOSTAGE? Celia Ludi of Santa Fe wants to know "what happened in the balloon parking are ...
4
Man accused of raping girlfriend, dousing room in gas
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man was arrested Sunday ... An Albuquerque man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of raping his girlfriend and then dousing the bedroom in gasoline and bleach, according to Albuquerque ...
5
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
A man was struck and killed ... A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a Santa Fe street early Sunday morning. Benjamin Valdez, a Santa Fe police ...
6
City job training expands with new partners
ABQnews Seeker
The Job Training Albuquerque program has ... The Job Training Albuquerque program has added new partners that will offer increased professional training opportunities for New Mexico small businesses and their employees. ...
7
Exiting homelessness
ABQnews Seeker
Three Albuquerque residents share their experience Three Albuquerque residents share their experience
8
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
2022 election
Albuquerque forum follows last year's efforts ... Albuquerque forum follows last year's efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over redistricting
9
Think tank rolls out plan to improve NM education
ABQnews Seeker
Legislative proposals include smaller districts, class ... Legislative proposals include smaller districts, class sizes