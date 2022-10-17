Lack of big plays puts UNM in a bind

Yes, in the end it was a two-score game.

Even so, just one big play — offense, defense, special teams — might have been all the New Mexico Lobos needed to turn the tide in their favor Saturday night in Las Cruces.

The big play never came.

Saturday’s 21-9 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies shone a harsh, unflattering light on third-year UNM coach Danny Gonzales’ program. Clearly, what ails the 2022 Lobos (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West Conference) hasn’t been fixed by the firing of offensive coordinator Derek Warehime and the elevation to that post of first-year quarterbacks coach Heath Ridenour.

After the Lobos’ 38-0 loss to a vastly superior LSU team on Sept. 24, on the heels of an impressive 27-10 victory over UTEP, Gonzales believed his team was capable of beating all eight teams that remained on the schedule. Then came Mountain West Conferences losses to UNLV and Wyoming.

Now this.

“You lose three games in a row where you have opportunities to compete and have a chance to win,” he said. “Now the culture of our program, the belief of our program, the fight of our program, is really gonna tell where it’s at.”

Did the Lobos lack fight on Saturday? They outgained New Mexico State and controlled the ball for 36 minutes. It’s not as if the Aggies stuffed them in a locker and took their lunch money.

But did they, do they, lack belief — in themselves, or in the system? To be continued.

The glaring focus from Saturday, appropriately, must be on the offense. Against the Aggies, the Lobos had 269 yards total offense and averaged only 3.7 yards per play.

Their longest play of the game covered 33 yards on a Miles Kendrick-to-Luke Wysong shovel pass. The longest running play? A mere 10 yards.

Theoretically, if a defense loads the tackle box, the offense should be able to pass effectively. If the defense plays coverage, the offense should be able to run effectively.

The Lobos could do neither.

Gonzales said he wanted to wait until he’s watched the game film before drawing firm conclusions about the offense’s struggles. Of the switch in offensive coordinators, he said he thought communication from the coaches’ box to sideline was improved. “But it didn’t produce any better results,” he said, “so we obviously have to fix that.”

Clearly, though, the defense and special teams — other than kicker Luke Drzewiecki’s 3-for-3 performance on field goals — also share the blame.

Defensive coordinator Rocky Long’s aggressive, gambling defense is designed to get quarterback sacks and force turnovers. In each category, the Lobos got none on Saturday.

“I thought the (defensive) effort was fine, but we didn’t make enough plays to give us a chance to win.,” Gonzales said. “We had two or three (sack) opportunities, did not (get one).”

During an era in which college football teams are scoring points galore and moving the ball almost at will, Saturday’s game in Las Cruces was an old-fashioned game of field position.

The Lobos lost that game big-time. And when the explosive plays aren’t there, field position is everything.

New Mexico started its 11 possessions at its own 13, 15, 34, 20, 31, 26, 11, 17, 3, 27 and 24 yard lines.

The Aggies began their drives at their 25, their 39, their 25, midfield, their 22, their 45, the UNM 37, the UNM 47, their 25 and their 27. Two of NMSU’s three touchdowns came on the two drives that started in Lobo territory. On the drive that began at midfield, following an interception of a Miles Kendrick pass, the Aggies missed a field goal.

In all of that, UNM special teams had a hand.

In the third quarter, a 32-yard Aaron Rodriguez punt, returned 9 yards by NMSU’s Lawrence Dixon, set the Aggies up at the UNM 31. Aggies quarterback Gavin Frakes hit Kordell David for a touchdown on the next play.

Still in the third quarter, Dixon returned a 34-yard Rodriguez punt 10 yards to the Lobos 47. The Aggies drove the 47 yards in 10 plays, the biggest a 13-yard Frakes scramble to the 3.

A special-teams opportunity was missed in the second quarter when Dixon muffed a Rodriguez punt. Several Lobos had a shot at the ball but did not come up with it.

A recovery would have set up the Lobos, then trailing just 7-6, with the ball inside the NMSU 25.

“I think we’re at a crossroads right now as a football team,” Kendrick said. “Guys are disappointed, guys are hurt that we lost to our state rival. But at the end of the day we have to stay together.”