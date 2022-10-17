 Roswell's recent UFO Festival brought over $2M in spending - Albuquerque Journal

Roswell’s recent UFO Festival brought over $2M in spending

By Associated Press

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell officials say the city’s UFO Festival had an economic impact of more than $2 million.

The Roswell Daily Record reports the Roswell City Council’s finance committee looked earlier this month at an economic report for the event.

It indicated more than 40,000 visitors came to the four-day festival, which ran June 30-July 3.

The cost for the city to mount it was more than $200,000. Officials applauded the results as a “10 to 1 return on your money.”

Staff who put together the report reviewed gross receipts taxes, occupancy or lodgers’ tax, ticket sales and other factors. They also analyzed data from trash collection to estimate the number of visitors.

This year’s festival marked the 75th anniversary of the alleged Roswell Incident. Something crashed at what was then the J.B. Foster ranch in 1947, with the U.S. Army announcing it had recovered a “flying disc” but later saying the debris was merely the remnants of a high-altitude weather balloon.

Speculation about extraterrestrials and government cover-ups has existed ever since, inspiring books, movies and TV shows.

The milestone anniversary brought various businesses and groups together to organize 34 events for the UFO Festival.

Home » News » Southern NM and the Border » Roswell’s recent UFO Festival brought over $2M in spending

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Diverse teachers wanted in schools
ABQnews Seeker
NM educators don't match students NM educators don't match students
2
Roswell's recent UFO Festival brought over $2M in spending
ABQnews Seeker
Roswell officials say the city's UFO ... Roswell officials say the city's UFO Festival had an economic impact of more than $2 million. The Roswell Daily Record reports the Roswell City ...
3
ABQ man accused of rape arrested
ABQnews Seeker
Police say suspect had poured gasoline ... Police say suspect had poured gasoline on the scene afterward
4
Even a gift ‘for’ a charity may be deductible
ABQnews Seeker
Can you claim a charitable contribution ... Can you claim a charitable contribution for a transfer to a qualified charity, but designated for the benefit of one person? What if you ...
5
Being interviewed by the people you’ll manage is a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dear J.T. & Dale: I'm going ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I'm going to be scheduled for a third interview, this one with the team I would be managing. This is ...
6
One bad bull at a time
ABQnews Seeker
Young Edgewood bullrider heads to the ... Young Edgewood bullrider heads to the Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada this week
7
Alto residents oppose proposed concrete plant
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental group claims state is siding ... Environmental group claims state is siding with the business, not families
8
Trapped in fiesta's Porky Pig lot; call in faded ...
ABQnews Seeker
Balloon Glow hostage? Balloon Glow hostage?
9
Man accused of raping girlfriend, dousing room in gas
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect was on probation and wearing ... Suspect was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the assault