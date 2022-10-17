NM to warm up, dry out after chilly weekend

New Mexico is expected to dry out and warm up this week, after a stormy weekend that brought wind and rain to Albuquerque and a dusting of snow to the state’s mountainous areas.

Rain chances will be minimal for much of the state this week, said Todd Shoemake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

“There’s not really a lot of shower activity showing up on the radar, and I think the trend will be for that to dwindle even more,” he said.

Tuesday morning could be foggy, with a low temperature of 39 degrees in Albuquerque.

But after the fog lifts, the city should have a sunny day with a high temperature of 64 degrees.

On Wednesday, Albuquerque has a forecasted low temperature of 44 degrees and high of 69.

Thursday and Friday are both expected to dip to 44 degrees and reach 71 in the city.

Storms this weekend could prompt windy conditions and rain across the state.

“But right now the jury’s still out on exactly how much precipitation we would receive and what exact areas would receive that,” Shoemake said.

Albuquerque has a 20% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

High winds are likely for northeast New Mexico this weekend.

Raton and Clayton could see gusts of 45 to 55 mph on Sunday.