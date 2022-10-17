NM treasurer pays $250 in ethics case

SANTA FE — State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg has agreed to pay a $250 civil penalty for violating the Governmental Conduct Act by using the official seal of his office on communications supporting one of the candidates who campaigned to succeed him.

The State Ethics Commission announced the settlement Monday.

In an interview Monday, Eichenberg, a Democrat, acknowledged using the treasurer’s seal on postcard-sized letters sent to members of the Democratic Party’s state central committee, advocating for Heather Benavidez, one of the Democrats vying to succeed him.

She lost the race in June to Laura Montoya, a former Sandoval County treasurer.

Eichenberg said he paid for the campaign material himself and had no reason to avoid using the treasurer’s seal.

“There’s no way to hide who I am. … That said, I didn’t want to devote any more resources to the issue,” he said of the settlement. “I’m glad to have it behind me.”

The State Ethics Commission noted that Eichenberg paid $250, the maximum penalty allowed for a violation of the Governmental Conduct Act, as part of the settlement.

The act “prohibits public officials and employees from using property belonging to the state to support electioneering activities,” commission special counsel Caroline “KC” Manierre said in a written statement.