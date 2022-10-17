 NM treasurer pays $250 in ethics case - Albuquerque Journal

NM treasurer pays $250 in ethics case

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Tim Eichenberg

SANTA FE — State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg has agreed to pay a $250 civil penalty for violating the Governmental Conduct Act by using the official seal of his office on communications supporting one of the candidates who campaigned to succeed him.

The State Ethics Commission announced the settlement Monday.

In an interview Monday, Eichenberg, a Democrat, acknowledged using the treasurer’s seal on postcard-sized letters sent to members of the Democratic Party’s state central committee, advocating for Heather Benavidez, one of the Democrats vying to succeed him.

She lost the race in June to Laura Montoya, a former Sandoval County treasurer.

Eichenberg said he paid for the campaign material himself and had no reason to avoid using the treasurer’s seal.

“There’s no way to hide who I am. … That said, I didn’t want to devote any more resources to the issue,” he said of the settlement. “I’m glad to have it behind me.”

The State Ethics Commission noted that Eichenberg paid $250, the maximum penalty allowed for a violation of the Governmental Conduct Act, as part of the settlement.

The act “prohibits public officials and employees from using property belonging to the state to support electioneering activities,” commission special counsel Caroline “KC” Manierre said in a written statement.

Election Guide

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM treasurer pays $250 in ethics case

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM treasurer pays $250 in ethics case
2022 election
State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg has agreed ... State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg has agreed to pay a $250 civil penalty for violating the Governmental Conduct Act by using the official seal of ...
2
NM turnout climbs in first week of voting
2022 election
Turnout is off to a strong ... Turnout is off to a strong start as New Mexico heads into the final three weeks before Election Day. Through Monday morning, more than ...
3
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
2022 election
Albuquerque forum follows last year's efforts ... Albuquerque forum follows last year's efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over redistricting
4
Political sparks fly over run-up to murder case in ...
2022 election
Republicans launch TV ad highlighting the ... Republicans launch TV ad highlighting the case
5
Toulouse Oliver faces 2 challengers in SOS race
2022 election
She is campaigning as a defender ... She is campaigning as a defender of NM elections and to ensure voters' will is respected
6
Candidates vying to lead State Land Office amid revenue ...
2022 election
Unlike some other statewide offices, the ... Unlike some other statewide offices, the State Land Office has been held by both Democrats and Republicans in recent years
7
Officials rebuke intimidation at polls
2022 election
Voter hotlines set up for complaints Voter hotlines set up for complaints
8
Experienced candidates compete in the race to be state ...
2022 election
Both are reasonably well-funded, with Laura ... Both are reasonably well-funded, with Laura Montoya having raised $189,000 and Harry Montoya about $76,000
9
Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 1 candidate Gerald ...
2022 election
NAME: Gerald E. Baca POLITICAL PARTY: ... NAME: Gerald E. Baca POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic OCCUPATION: Judge, New Mexico Court of Appeals CITY OF RESIDENCE: Las Vegas, New Mexico RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Over ...