Attorney alleges DA obtained his jail calls with a client

An Albuquerque attorney alleges prosecutors have obtained hundreds of recordings of jail phone conversations between himself and his client and is asking a judge to remove the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office from the case.

But Assistant District Attorney Gabriel Kallen filed a response Monday saying his office “does not have hundreds of recordings of attorney-client conversations” and denying that the defense has legal grounds to seek removal of the DA’s office.

“The factual allegation that the prosecution has hundreds of privileged communications is false and, even if it were true, provides no basis to conclude that a conflict of interest exists,” Kallen wrote.

The dispute centers on the practice by the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center and other New Mexico jails and prisons of recording phone conversations between inmates and outside parties. Those recordings often are introduced as evidence in criminal trials.

However, recordings of phone calls between criminal defendants and their attorneys are shielded by attorney-client privilege guarantees under the U.S. Constitution and by state and federal laws, Albuquerque attorney William Cooley contends in his motion.

Cooley alleges the DA’s office obtained 200 or more attorney-client phone conversations among thousands of MDC recordings between his client and outside parties.

The motion asks District Court Judge Brett Loveless to disqualify the DA’s office from prosecuting the case. A hearing is scheduled Thursday in the case.

Cooley represents Stephen Bailey, a driver for an Albuquerque towing company who was accused in May 2021 of drunken driving, fatally striking a pedestrian and fleeing the scene in his employer’s tow truck.

Jonathan Rosales, 26, was found dead at the scene in the 7600 block of Isleta SW near Interstate 25.

Bailey, 26, has remained at MDC since May 2021 on charges of vehicular homicide while intoxicated and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident. Cooley said he has had hundreds of phone conversations with Bailey since his arrest.

Cooley alleged in an Oct. 11 motion that he obtained recordings from the DA’s office of conversations between himself and Bailey.

The DA’s office “forwarded hundreds of (Bailey’s) jail phone calls,” Cooley wrote. “There were privileged attorney client-communications within those phone calls.”

Intercepting attorney-client phone conversations denies Bailey his constitutional right to a fair trial and effective representation by his attorney, Cooley wrote.

“To allow any attorney in the Second Judicial District Attorney’s office as the prosecutor in (Bailey’s) case results in a violation of Mr. Bailey’s right to due process and the canons of professional responsibility,” he wrote.

Assistant District Attorney Kallen acknowledged in his response that prosecutors “listened to weeks of (Bailey’s) phone calls to see whether he told anyone not to testify. In zero of those calls did (Bailey) speak with any of his attorneys.”

Even if prosecutors possessed attorney-client calls, no legal definition of conflict of interest supports disqualifying the DA’s office from prosecuting the case, Kallen wrote.

“First, jail calls are commonly admitted as evidence in trial,” Kallen wrote. Obtaining jail calls is “part of the normal course of conduct” in criminal prosecutions. The DA’s office requested 3,918 of Bailey’s jail call recordings, he acknowledged.

“Second, defendants have no reasonable expectation of privacy to anything they do while in MDC,” he wrote.

MDC also has a process intended to exclude attorney-client calls from its recording system, Kallen wrote.

“Defense attorneys have an obligation to notify MDC when they are representing clients,” Kallen wrote. “MDC can take measures to remove these conversations from the normal recording system.”

Kallen said he found no record that Cooley notified MDC that he represents Bailey for the purpose of excluding his calls from the recording system.

Jennifer Burrill, president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, said the practice of recording jail calls is a “slippery slope” that can lead to prosecutors listening to attorney-client calls.

“Clients have a right to confidential consultation with their attorney,” Burrill said. “And it’s very difficult for people in jail to have that.”