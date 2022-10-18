NM policy analysts says evaluating teacher preparation elusive

New Mexico has made gains in reducing teacher vacancies, but the state is somewhat in the dark about how prepared educators are before going into classrooms, legislative analysts recently told state lawmakers.

“New Mexico continues to face challenges with recruiting high quality teachers for every student,” Legislative Education Study Committee senior policy analyst Emily Hoxie said at a meeting last week.

Judge Sarah Singleton wrote extensively about teacher quality in her 2018 decision in the landmark Yazzie-Martinez consolidated lawsuit. That ruling referred to highly-effective instructors as the key factor in a student’s success, but noted that quality of teaching for “at-risk” students was inadequate.

But one of the symptoms of what the LESC’s newly-appointed director Gwen Perea Warniment called an “uncoordinated system” of education is that there’s not currently a very dependable way to determine the quality of New Mexico’s educator workforce.

“It’s really difficult for us to ascertain educator quality right now,” she said at the LESC meeting. “We’ve had an educator evaluation system in the state, I think there’s been a lot of good intentions around that. … But the truth is, it’s not really implemented quite well yet.”

The difficulty with determining how well-prepared teachers participating in educator training programs are was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s also just an onerous task, Perea Warniment later told the Journal, because it involves collecting “massive amounts of data.”

New Mexico has used what’s known as the Educator Accountability Reporting System, or EARS, to collect educator quality data.

The most recent report available on the state Public Education Department’s website, dated March 2020, contains data from the 2017-2018 school year. According to that report, New Mexico is statutorily required to measure how well educator preparation programs are preparing their candidates. At that time, the median pass rate for students taking traditional teacher licensure assessments for the first time was over 89%.

The state’s educator

accountability data system is currently being revamped, interim Director of Educator Quality and Ethics Layla Dehaiman said during the meeting. By year’s end, she said the PED will implement a live database with data from both the department and educator preparation programs.

The PED does use a tool called “Elevate NM,” which is the state’s educator evaluation system. That uses rubrics that give teachers feedback “to support educators in continually honing their craft,” according to a department spokesperson.

But Elevate NM data isn’t compiled into a comprehensive report the way EARS data is, Perea Warniment said.

The statewide educator accountability reporting system’s “under-construction” status aside, what is known is that New Mexico’s had a slightly harder time retaining teachers in the last few years.

On average, teachers had a little over eight years with their districts in 2019, according to PED numbers presented this summer. As of 2021, they had just over 7½ years. Teacher experience also saw slight declines, going from just under 12 years in 2019 to just under 11 in 2021.

About $31.5 million is currently invested in quality instruction and school leadership, according to data from the LESC. According to the PED, almost $1 million overall has gone to recruiting and retaining Indigenous educators, who currently make up about 3% of New Mexico teachers.

And $15.5 million in one-time funding was set aside this year in teacher residency programs. Regarded as the “gold standard” in educator preparation, those give student teachers about a year of paid classroom experience with veteran teachers before they start leading their own classrooms.

The issue of educator retention also carries over into school leadership, with many educators citing their principals as the top reason they either leave or stay at their jobs.

LESC staff last week urged lawmakers to further support the professional development of principals, noting that current funding supports less than 20% of principals in the state.

They also urged lawmakers to make dollars for teacher residencies recurring, and shift the overall funding for both principal and teacher residencies to $22 million.

“It was really, extremely evident that leadership was one of the glaring absences in terms of being able to address some of the issues that we see in schools,” Perea Warniment said. “So principal residencies, and professional development are fundamental.”