Talking Grammer, Ep. 50: New Lobos Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze

In Episode 50 of the Talking Grammer podcast, I have a conversation with the Lobos’ two new big men Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze. The pair is being counted on to add size, strength and physicality that was lacking on last year’s UNM hoops roster. I also go over the Lobos’ surprising scrimmage result from Saturday against Northern Arizona.

A story published in Tuesday’s Journal (and online Monday night) featured excerpts from this podcast: CLICK HERE.

