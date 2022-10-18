 WAC hoops: Aggies men picked No. 2, women near bottom in preseason - Albuquerque Journal

WAC hoops: Aggies men picked No. 2, women near bottom in preseason

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Graphic via NM State Athletics.
New Mexico State basketball has a new look.

Not only is nearly the entire roster and coaching staff new, including new head coach Greg Heiar, but so, too, is their position in the Western Athletic Conference’s preseason poll.

The perennial preseason favorites in the WAC, with good reason since they’ve won the league regularly over the past eight years (six regular season outright or shared championships), were picked Monday at No. 2 in the WAC’s preseason coaches and media polls.

The Aggies received three of a possible 13 first-place votes in the coaches poll and 127 points, eight behind preseason favorite Grand Canyon, which garnered eight first-place votes. Abilene Christian (fourth) and Cal Baptist (fifth) also received first-place votes, while third-place Stephen F. Austin did not.

The media poll did not release first-place votes, but the order of the top five was the same.

LSU transfer Xavier Pinson was voted to the preseason All-WAC team in both polls while guard Deshawndre Washington also earned that distinction from the media.

GCU point guard Jovan Blackshear, Jr., was voted the preseason Player of the Year in both polls.

Women’s poll

New head coach Jody Adams’ debut season with the Aggies won’t be coming with high expectations from media or her fellow coaches in the league.

The Aggies women’s team didn’t have any player named to the preseason all-WAC teams and was picked to finish 10th out of 13 teams by the coaches and 12th by the media.

The NM State women finished 12th last season with a 10-19 overall record and 6-12 in the WAC.

Stephen F. Austin was voted the preseason favorite in each poll.

