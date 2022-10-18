Smith’s delivers 17,000 meals to children in need

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Smith’s Food and Drug supermarket donated around 17,000 breakfast meals to students in need nationwide on Friday as part of Make A Difference Day.

Smith’s customers were asked to donate $1.50 in September, which is National Hunger Action Month, a Smith’s Food and Drug news release states. Funds raised throughout last month

were used to make and deliver the breakfast bags to elementary school children from communities in need.

Smith’s has participated in National Make a Difference Day each year since its parent company, Kroger, introduced the Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative in 2017, the release states. The initiative aims to end hunger in its communities and reduce the waste produced by the company.

“Smith’s is encouraging our customers to support students to assure their nutrition needs are being met and that school success is realized.” Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager, said in the release.