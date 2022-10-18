 City Council rejects rent control legislation - Albuquerque Journal

City Council rejects rent control legislation

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Rent control proponents visited City Hall in big numbers Monday night.

So did rent control critics.

Together, they spent two hours arguing their respective positions before a governmental body – the Albuquerque City Council – that has no authority to implement rent control and was merely considering whether to ask for that authority.

The council ultimately decided not to pursue such power, defeating Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn’s legislation that urged the New Mexico State Legislature to repeal an existing state law that prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies.

Her bill came in the form of a “memorial,” meaning it expresses an opinion but is not legally binding. It nonetheless failed on a 2-7 vote, prompting some in the packed meeting audience to cheer but others to boo and launch into chants of “people, not profit!”

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Albuquerque has risen by 42% since March 2020, according to data provided to the Journal by the online listing service, Rent.com. Those rapid cost increases have led to persistent calls for rent control and spurred Fiebelkorn’s legislation.

Fiebelkorn said Monday the goal was not necessarily “old school” rent control with “extreme” caps, but that a state law change would have given city leaders the leeway to discuss other related measures. She posited the idea of “rent stabilization” for just the community’s most disadvantaged residents, with the city potentially footing some of the bill. She noted that city officials are pushing for new housing development – which should eventually ease the burden – but that will not make a difference today.

“In the short term, we need a whole lot more than plans to build more housing; we need actual work to help these folks remain housed, because once someone goes unhoused, it is really, really difficult for them to come back, and I don’t think anyone here wants more people in our community experiencing homelessness,” she said.

But only Isaac Benton joined Fiebelkorn in support.

Dan Lewis was among those voting against the memorial, saying a council statement of support for ending the statewide rent control prohibition could scare off future investment and, in the end, make the housing situation worse. He called the idea well-intentioned but “misguided.”

“It hurts more than it’s going to help,” he said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » City Council rejects rent control legislation

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Judge restricts NM Civil Guard
ABQnews Seeker
Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to ... Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to prevent violent extremism'
2
Zoo elephant in danger of losing an eye
ABQnews Seeker
Irene, who is 55, has a ... Irene, who is 55, has a corneal ulcer and likely also glaucoma
3
UNM enrollment up for the first time in a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship
4
State Fair visits at pre-pandemic levels
ABQnews Seeker
'It was so great to see ... 'It was so great to see all of the families, exhibitors and talent return in such a big way,' the Fair Manager said
5
Smith's delivers 17,000 meals to children in need
ABQnews Seeker
Smith's customers were asked to donate ... Smith's customers were asked to donate $1.50 in September
6
City Council rejects rent control legislation
ABQnews Seeker
Measure sought state law change Measure sought state law change
7
Mayor sets goal of 5K housing units by 2025
ABQnews Seeker
Keller says city currently in housing ... Keller says city currently in housing crisis, notes zoning code
8
NM policy analysts say evaluating teacher preparation elusive
ABQnews Seeker
According to a Legislative Education Study ... According to a Legislative Education Study Committee senior policy analyst, 'New Mexico continues to face challenges with recruiting high-quality teachers for every student.'
9
NM to warm up, dry out after chilly weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Stormy weekend brought wind and rain ... Stormy weekend brought wind and rain to Albuquerque and a dusting of snow to the state's mountainous areas