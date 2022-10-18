 Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14 - Albuquerque Journal

Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14

By Associated Press

MOSCOW — The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city rose to 14 on Tuesday, including three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze, authorities said.

A Su-34 bomber came down Monday in the Sea of Azov port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It said both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, igniting a huge fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

After hours of combing through the charred debris, authorities said 14 people, including three children, were found dead. Another 19 were hospitalized with injuries.

Yeysk, a city of 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force. The aircraft has seen wide use during the war in Syria and the fighting in Ukraine.

Home » News » World » Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Judge restricts NM Civil Guard
ABQnews Seeker
Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to ... Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to prevent violent extremism'
2
NM policy analysts say evaluating teacher preparation elusive
ABQnews Seeker
According to a Legislative Education Study ... According to a Legislative Education Study Committee senior policy analyst, 'New Mexico continues to face challenges with recruiting high-quality teachers for every student.'
3
Mayor sets goal of 5K housing units by 2025
ABQnews Seeker
Keller says city currently in housing ... Keller says city currently in housing crisis, notes zoning code
4
NM turnout climbs in first week of voting
2022 election
It is unclear if the heavy ... It is unclear if the heavy turnout will last through Election Day
5
Attorney alleges DA got recordings of jail calls with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dispute centers on MDC practice of ... Dispute centers on MDC practice of recording inmate phone conversations
6
NM to warm up, dry out after chilly weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Stormy weekend brought wind and rain ... Stormy weekend brought wind and rain to Albuquerque and a dusting of snow to the state's mountainous areas
7
UNM enrollment up for the first time in a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship
8
City Council rejects rent control legislation
ABQnews Seeker
Measure sought state law change Measure sought state law change
9
Zoo elephant in danger of losing an eye
ABQnews Seeker
Irene, who is 55, has a ... Irene, who is 55, has a corneal ulcer and likely also glaucoma
10
State Fair visits at pre-pandemic levels
ABQnews Seeker
'It was so great to see ... 'It was so great to see all of the families, exhibitors and talent return in such a big way,' the Fair Manager said