 Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in custody - Albuquerque Journal

Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in custody

By Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif. — A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records.

Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno, California.

Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office had no further details on the death.

The Bee reported that Larson had been transferred from a federal facility in the Fresno area to a lockup in Arizona, where he died. The primary cause of death is pending, according to the medical examiner in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Larson, 41, last appeared in court in March, arguing to represent himself in a federal felony case that could have seen him serve life in prison if convicted, according to the Bee.

He was arrested in December 2020 at the Denver International Airport while attempting to take the girl to his home in Catlett, Virginia, where his plan was to sexually assault her and impregnate her when she turned 13, according to court records.

Larson made the girl wear a long-haired wig to make her look older and told her to pretend to be mute during their travel, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said at the time of his arrest.

Mims described Larson as a “white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia.”

Detectives said Larson met the girl through social media, flew to California and persuaded her to sneak out of her house. A Denver police officer stopped the pair during a layover in Colorado. The girl was not injured and later was reunited with her family.

Home » News » Nation » Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in custody

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Judge restricts NM Civil Guard
ABQnews Seeker
Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to ... Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to prevent violent extremism'
2
NM policy analysts say evaluating teacher preparation elusive
ABQnews Seeker
According to a Legislative Education Study ... According to a Legislative Education Study Committee senior policy analyst, 'New Mexico continues to face challenges with recruiting high-quality teachers for every student.'
3
Mayor sets goal of 5K housing units by 2025
ABQnews Seeker
Keller says city currently in housing ... Keller says city currently in housing crisis, notes zoning code
4
NM turnout climbs in first week of voting
2022 election
It is unclear if the heavy ... It is unclear if the heavy turnout will last through Election Day
5
Attorney alleges DA got recordings of jail calls with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dispute centers on MDC practice of ... Dispute centers on MDC practice of recording inmate phone conversations
6
NM to warm up, dry out after chilly weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Stormy weekend brought wind and rain ... Stormy weekend brought wind and rain to Albuquerque and a dusting of snow to the state's mountainous areas
7
UNM enrollment up for the first time in a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship
8
City Council rejects rent control legislation
ABQnews Seeker
Measure sought state law change Measure sought state law change
9
Zoo elephant in danger of losing an eye
ABQnews Seeker
Irene, who is 55, has a ... Irene, who is 55, has a corneal ulcer and likely also glaucoma
10
State Fair visits at pre-pandemic levels
ABQnews Seeker
'It was so great to see ... 'It was so great to see all of the families, exhibitors and talent return in such a big way,' the Fair Manager said