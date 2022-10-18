 Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end of world - Albuquerque Journal

Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end of world

By Joshua Goodman / Associated Press

MIAMI — A small Texas seafood importer has sued the federal government for blocking a shipment of fish from protected waters near Antarctica — an ocean at the center of a diplomatic feud dividing the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments.

Southern Cross Seafoods said in a complaint filed last week in the U.S. International Trade Court that the decision to bar importation of Chilean sea bass was arbitrary, illegal and would cause significant economic harm to its business.

U.S. officials argue that the shipment could set a precedent that potentially could lead to overfishing in a sensitive part of the South Atlantic — while also undermining longstanding international agreements.

The seemingly small case flows out of an international fish fight at the bottom of the world set off by Russia’s rejection last year of catch limits for marine life near the south Pole.

Every year for four decades, governments banded together in the Commission on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources have set catch limits based on scientists’ recommendations.

Since the commission works by consensus, Russia’s refusal was an effective veto of the international limits.

The U.K.’s response was to unilaterally issue its own licenses to fish for sea bass off the coast of South Georgia, an uninhabited island it controls in the south Atlantic. That drew vociferous fire from environmentalists as well as the U.S. government, which believes it undermines international fisheries management.

“This unfortunate situation is unprecedented,” a senior official from the U.S. National Marine Fishery Service wrote in a letter to Southern Cross that denied its August application to import frozen sea bass. “It poses novel legal and policy questions, and implicates sensitive foreign affairs concerns.”

Chilean sea bass from South Georgia can sell for $32 a pound in U.S. supermarkets and for decades the fishery near South Georgia was a poster child for international cooperation. It brought together powers like Russia, China and the U.S. to protect the chilly, crystal blue southern ocean from the sort of fishing free-for-all seen on the high seas elsewhere.

Southern Cross said in its lawsuit that that the Antarctic commission’s rules don’t bar fishing for Patagonia toothfish, as sea bass is also known. It also said that its license was granted under the U.K.’s own limit for the current season of 1,670 metric tons — which was even lower than lower than the level recommended by commission scientists.

In rejecting Southern Cross’ application, U.S. officials acknowledged that there is no explicit ban. But they expressed concern that less responsible nations might used the precedent to block consensus on the commission and then fish without restrictions whatsoever.

Southern Cross was registered as a company in Texas only in June and doesn’t have a website. It lists its address as a waterfront, $1.1 million home in a suburb of Houston that belongs to the company’s two listed owners, Daniel and Jerri Thomas.

The company has received only two shipments of seafood in the U.S. — both of them Chilean sea bass sent to South Florida last month.

One of the shipments came from Argos Froyanes, a British-Norwegian company that pioneered techniques credited with dramatically reducing seabird mortality in the South Atlantic.

An attorney for Southern Cross declined to comment as did a spokeswoman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end of world

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end ...
Most Recent Biz News
A small Texas seafood importer has ... A small Texas seafood importer has sued the federal government for blocking a shipment of fish from protected waters near Antarctica -- an ocean ...
2
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street, clawing back more ...
Most Recent Biz News
Stocks rose broadly in morning trading ... Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in ...
3
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
Most Recent Biz News
Stocks were mostly higher in Asia ... Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. ...
4
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Most Recent Biz News
The rapper formerly known as Kanye ... The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and ...
5
Amazon faces off with union in fight for a ...
Most Recent Biz News
The startup union that clinched a ... The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to ...
6
Even a gift ‘for’ a charity may be deductible
ABQnews Seeker
Can you claim a charitable contribution ... Can you claim a charitable contribution for a transfer to a qualified charity, but designated for the benefit of one person? What if you ...
7
City job training expands with new partners
ABQnews Seeker
The Job Training Albuquerque program has ... The Job Training Albuquerque program has added new partners that will offer increased professional training opportunities for New Mexico small businesses and their employees. ...
8
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
Most Recent Biz News
The Defense Department has gotten a ... The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has ...
9
Homewise invests in mixed-use space in Barelas
ABQnews Seeker
Buildings will house new daycare, storefronts ... Buildings will house new daycare, storefronts and commissary kitchens