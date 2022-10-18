 Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell - Albuquerque Journal

Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell

By Maddie Burakoff / Associated Press

NEW YORK — A new study finds that some people really are “mosquito magnets” and it probably has to do with the way they smell.

The researchers found that people who are most attractive to mosquitoes produce a lot of certain chemicals on their skin that are tied to smell. And bad news for mosquito magnets: The bloodsuckers stay loyal to their favorites over time.

“If you have high levels of this stuff on your skin, you’re going to be the one at the picnic getting all the bites,” said study author Leslie Vosshall, a neurobiologist at Rockefeller University in New York.

There’s a lot of folklore about who gets bitten more but many claims aren’t backed up with strong evidence, said Vosshall.

To put mosquito magnetism to the test, the researchers designed an experiment pitting people’s scents against each other, explained study author Maria Elena De Obaldia. Their findings were published Tuesday in the journal Cell.

They asked 64 volunteers from the university and nearby to wear nylon stockings around their forearms to pick up their skin smells. The stockings were put in separate traps at the end of a long tube, then dozens of mosquitos were released.

“They would basically swarm to the most attractive subjects,” De Obaldia said. “It became very obvious right away.”

Scientists held a round-robin tournament and ended up with a striking gap: The biggest mosquito magnet was around 100 times more attractive to the mosquitoes than the last place finisher.

The experiment used the Aedes aegypti mosquito that spreads diseases like yellow fever, Zika and dengue. Vosshall said she’d expect similar results from other kinds, but would need more research to confirm.

By testing the same people over multiple years, the study showed that these big differences stick around, said Matt DeGennaro, a neurogeneticist at Florida International University who was not involved with the research.

“Mosquito magnets seem to remain mosquito magnets,” DeGennaro said.

Out of the favorites, the researchers found a common factor: Mosquito magnets had high levels of certain acids on their skin. These “greasy molecules” are part of the skin’s natural moisturizing layer, and people produce them in different amounts, Vosshall said. The healthy bacteria that live on the skin eat up these acids and produce part of our skin’s odor profile, she said.

You can’t get rid of these acids without damaging your skin health too, said Vosshall, who is paid by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and serves as its chief scientific officer. The institute also supports The Associated Press’ Health and Science Department.

But the research could help find new methods to repel mosquitoes, said Jeff Riffell, a neurobiologist at the University of Washington who was not involved with the study. There may be ways to tinker with skin bacteria and change humans’ tantalizing smells, he said.

Still, figuring out ways to fight off mosquitoes isn’t easy, Riffell said, since the critters have evolved to be “lean, mean biting machines.”

The study proved this point: Researchers also did the experiment with mosquitoes whose genes were edited to damage their sense of smell. The bugs still flocked to the same mosquito magnets.

“Mosquitoes are resilient,” Vosshall said. “They have many backup plans to be able to find us and bite us.”

——

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Home » Science » Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM policy analysts say evaluating teacher preparation elusive
ABQnews Seeker
According to a Legislative Education Study ... According to a Legislative Education Study Committee senior policy analyst, 'New Mexico continues to face challenges with recruiting high-quality teachers for every student.'
2
Judge restricts NM Civil Guard
ABQnews Seeker
Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to ... Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to prevent violent extremism'
3
Mayor sets goal of 5K housing units by 2025
ABQnews Seeker
Keller says city currently in housing ... Keller says city currently in housing crisis, notes zoning code
4
NM turnout climbs in first week of voting
2022 election
It is unclear if the heavy ... It is unclear if the heavy turnout will last through Election Day
5
Attorney alleges DA got recordings of jail calls with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dispute centers on MDC practice of ... Dispute centers on MDC practice of recording inmate phone conversations
6
NM to warm up, dry out after chilly weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Stormy weekend brought wind and rain ... Stormy weekend brought wind and rain to Albuquerque and a dusting of snow to the state's mountainous areas
7
UNM enrollment up for the first time in a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship
8
City Council rejects rent control legislation
ABQnews Seeker
Measure sought state law change Measure sought state law change
9
Zoo elephant in danger of losing an eye
ABQnews Seeker
Irene, who is 55, has a ... Irene, who is 55, has a corneal ulcer and likely also glaucoma
10
State Fair visits at pre-pandemic levels
ABQnews Seeker
'It was so great to see ... 'It was so great to see all of the families, exhibitors and talent return in such a big way,' the Fair Manager said