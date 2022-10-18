 State Land Office will require archaeological surveys - Albuquerque Journal

State Land Office will require archaeological surveys

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico State Land Office has finalized a rule that will require state trust land lessees to submit archaeological or cultural surveys before starting big projects like building pipelines or roads or drilling for oil and natural gas.

Stephanie Garcia Richard

The rule will go into effect in December.

Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said the new regulation will help protect cultural sites that are an important “part of New Mexico’s story.”

“The previous approach to cultural properties on trust lands was, ‘if you break it, you buy it,’ and that simply isn’t good enough,” she said in a statement.

Surveys could help the land office determine if lessees need to adapt plans to avoid sensitive sites.

The survey work may include consultations with tribal historic preservation officers.

The State Land Office can help cover costs for smaller projects, especially for agricultural lessees.

There are more than 11,000 archaeological sites on state trust lands, according to the agency.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State Land Office will require archaeological surveys

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Judge restricts NM Civil Guard
ABQnews Seeker
Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to ... Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to prevent violent extremism'
2
State Land Office will require archaeological surveys
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico State Land Office ... The New Mexico State Land Office has finalized a rule that will require state trust land lessees to submit archaeological or cultural surveys before ...
3
Zoo elephant in danger of losing an eye
ABQnews Seeker
Irene, who is 55, has a ... Irene, who is 55, has a corneal ulcer and likely also glaucoma
4
UNM enrollment up for the first time in a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship
5
State Fair visits at pre-pandemic levels
ABQnews Seeker
'It was so great to see ... 'It was so great to see all of the families, exhibitors and talent return in such a big way,' the Fair Manager said
6
Smith's delivers 17,000 meals to children in need
ABQnews Seeker
Smith's customers were asked to donate ... Smith's customers were asked to donate $1.50 in September
7
City Council rejects rent control legislation
ABQnews Seeker
Measure sought state law change Measure sought state law change
8
Mayor sets goal of 5K housing units by 2025
ABQnews Seeker
Keller says city currently in housing ... Keller says city currently in housing crisis, notes zoning code
9
NM policy analysts say evaluating teacher preparation elusive
ABQnews Seeker
According to a Legislative Education Study ... According to a Legislative Education Study Committee senior policy analyst, 'New Mexico continues to face challenges with recruiting high-quality teachers for every student.'