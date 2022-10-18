 Homeless man dies weeks after being beaten near I-40 in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Homeless man dies weeks after being beaten near I-40 in ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Homicide detectives learned last week that a man died after being found beaten in September in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives were notified on Oct. 14 that 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma had died in the hospital from a brain bleed.

“An autopsy was conducted, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide,” he said.

Kelhoyoma had listed the Good Shepherd homeless shelter as his residence since 2009, according to court records.

In 2016, Kelhoyoma was featured in a Politico article about former Mayor Richard Berry’s program to hire panhandlers to clean up the city while offering them services.

Kelhoyoma told a Politico reporter he was a Marine veteran who had served in the Gulf war and “bad knees and a felony conviction” made it hard to find work.

According to the article, Kelhoyoma was one of 400 homeless people who had worked in the city’s program. He told Politico “being outside here, away from the city, it makes you human again… That’s what work does too” as he picked up stray trash at the city’s Cerro Colorado landfill.

Gallegos, the police spokesman, said officers responded on Sept. 8 around 2:15 a.m. to a beating near the Freeway Liquors, at Second and Interstate 40.

He said Kelhoyoma was taken to the hospital and “his injury was not considered life-threatening at the time.”

Gallegos said police were told on Oct. 14 that Kelhoyoma had died from his injuries. He did not give an exact date of Kelhoyoma’s death.

“Homicide detectives are investigating the case,” Gallegos said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Homeless man dies weeks after being beaten near I-40 in ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Judge restricts NM Civil Guard
ABQnews Seeker
Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to ... Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to prevent violent extremism'
2
Family business event slated for Thursday in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Family-owned ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Family-owned businesses and transfer of wealth will be the ...
3
Outreach campaign targets voting power of new citizens
2022 election
A new campaign aims to boost ... A new campaign aims to boost voter participation among the 18,000 immigrants who have gained citizenship in New Mexico since 2016, describing them as ...
4
Homeless man dies weeks after being beaten near I-40 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives learned last week that ... Homicide detectives learned last week that a man died after being found beaten in September in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, ...
5
State Land Office will require archaeological surveys
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico State Land Office ... The New Mexico State Land Office has finalized a rule that will require state trust land lessees to submit archaeological or cultural surveys before ...
6
Zoo elephant in danger of losing an eye
ABQnews Seeker
Irene, who is 55, has a ... Irene, who is 55, has a corneal ulcer and likely also glaucoma
7
UNM enrollment up for the first time in a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship
8
State Fair visits at pre-pandemic levels
ABQnews Seeker
'It was so great to see ... 'It was so great to see all of the families, exhibitors and talent return in such a big way,' the Fair Manager said
9
Smith's delivers 17,000 meals to children in need
ABQnews Seeker
Smith's customers were asked to donate ... Smith's customers were asked to donate $1.50 in September