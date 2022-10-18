 Family business event slated for Thursday in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Family business event slated for Thursday in ABQ

By Journal Staff Report /

Family-owned businesses and transfer of wealth will be the focus of an event held Thursday in Albuquerque by University of New Mexico-affiliated Parker Center for Family Business.

The free session features center board members and longtime consultants Kathy Wiseman and Edward Monte, and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Colliers International building, 5051 Journal Center NE, according to a release.

Wiseman is an advisor for marketing, public relations and internal communications firms. Monte runs a family business consulting firm that concentrates on parent-adult child relationship issues impacting family business endeavors.

The event, part of the center’s Lunch and Learn session, will focus on “the uniqueness of family members working together in an enterprise and transference of their wealth down the generations.”

Lunch will be included; there is no cost, but reservations can be made by email to lindaparker@theparkercenter.org.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Family business event slated for Thursday in ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Judge restricts NM Civil Guard
ABQnews Seeker
Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to ... Official: Lawsuit is an effort 'to prevent violent extremism'
2
Family business event slated for Thursday in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Family-owned ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Family-owned businesses and transfer of wealth will be the ...
3
Outreach campaign targets voting power of new citizens
2022 election
A new campaign aims to boost ... A new campaign aims to boost voter participation among the 18,000 immigrants who have gained citizenship in New Mexico since 2016, describing them as ...
4
Homeless man dies weeks after being beaten near I-40 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives learned last week that ... Homicide detectives learned last week that a man died after being found beaten in September in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, ...
5
State Land Office will require archaeological surveys
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico State Land Office ... The New Mexico State Land Office has finalized a rule that will require state trust land lessees to submit archaeological or cultural surveys before ...
6
Zoo elephant in danger of losing an eye
ABQnews Seeker
Irene, who is 55, has a ... Irene, who is 55, has a corneal ulcer and likely also glaucoma
7
UNM enrollment up for the first time in a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship Officials point to expanded opportunity scholarship
8
State Fair visits at pre-pandemic levels
ABQnews Seeker
'It was so great to see ... 'It was so great to see all of the families, exhibitors and talent return in such a big way,' the Fair Manager said
9
Smith's delivers 17,000 meals to children in need
ABQnews Seeker
Smith's customers were asked to donate ... Smith's customers were asked to donate $1.50 in September