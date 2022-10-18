Family business event slated for Thursday in ABQ

Family-owned businesses and transfer of wealth will be the focus of an event held Thursday in Albuquerque by University of New Mexico-affiliated Parker Center for Family Business.

The free session features center board members and longtime consultants Kathy Wiseman and Edward Monte, and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Colliers International building, 5051 Journal Center NE, according to a release.

Wiseman is an advisor for marketing, public relations and internal communications firms. Monte runs a family business consulting firm that concentrates on parent-adult child relationship issues impacting family business endeavors.

The event, part of the center’s Lunch and Learn session, will focus on “the uniqueness of family members working together in an enterprise and transference of their wealth down the generations.”

Lunch will be included; there is no cost, but reservations can be made by email to lindaparker@theparkercenter.org.