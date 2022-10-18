 Veterans secretary to leave administration - Albuquerque Journal

Veterans secretary to leave administration

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Sonya Smith, Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services

SANTA FE — Veterans Services Secretary Sonya Smith plans to step down Nov. 11 and move closer to her family, creating a vacancy in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration.

Smith, a Gulf War veteran who also worked for the Department of Health, has led the veterans agency for about two years.

The governor’s administration said it would select interim leadership before Smith leaves.

Smith’s confirmation hearing generated headlines last year when some of the questioning touched on her race. Senate Republican Leader Greg Baca had asked Smith whether she felt comfortable representing other cultures in the state as a Black woman.

He apologized later, and her appointment was confirmed without opposition.

“I have loved my many years of service in New Mexico,” Smith said Tuesday, “but I am looking forward to being able to be closer to family members.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Veterans secretary to leave administration

