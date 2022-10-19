UNM adds four to 2022 Hall of Honor

The University of New Mexico Alumni Lettermen’s Association on Tuesday announced the coming induction into its Hall of Honor of four former Lobos.

They are:

Simon Ejdemyr, men’s soccer; Maja Kovacek, women’s tennis; the late Steve Ortiz, men’s gymnastics; and Tamika Stukes, women’s basketball.

Also, former UNM football player Carl Jackson will be honored as the 2022 Distinguished Service award winner.

The Alumni Lettermen’s Association also named Heather Dyche (soccer) as its 2021-22 Coach of the Year, Andrea Howard (softball) as its Female Athlete of the Year and Arda Azkara (tennis) as its Male Athlete of the Year.

The inductees, the annual award winners and Jackson will be formally inducted at the organization’s banquet on Nov. 17.

Ejdemyr (2006-09), a native of Sweden, was an all-conference defender and an academic All-American. He went on to earn a Ph.D. from Stanford and now is a senior data scientist at Netflix.

Kovacek (2004-06), a native of Croatia, was a two-time All-American at UNM and an academic All-American. She now is the women’s head tennis coach at Illinois State.

Ortiz (1975-78), an Albuquerque High graduate, earned All-Western Athletic Conference honors and was an NCAA All-American on high bar. He won four of six events — floor exercise, vault, parallel bars, high bar — in a UNM dual-meet victory over Arizona in February 1977.

Ortiz, a physician, died in 2009 at age 53.

Stukes (1994-98) was a four-year starter at point guard for the Lobos. She left as the Western Athletic Conference’s all-time assist leader, was a two-time All-WAC selection and helped UNM make the NCAA Tournament her senior year. She earned WAC All-Academic honors.

Jackson (1965-66) played fullback for UNM. He led the Lobos in rushing in 1965 with 665 yards and in touchdowns with 10. He’s being recognized for his work within the Alumni Association, specifically for his role in the creation of the Hall of Honor.

Dyche, an Albuquerque native, coached the UNM women’s soccer team to a Mountain West title and an NCAA Tournament berth last fall. In her eighth year at UNM, she’s 85-47-19 overall.

Howard, a La Cueva graduate, hit .336 with 12 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Lobo softball team last season. She’s now a UNM graduate assistant.

Azkara, a native of Turkey, had a 14-10 singles record for the Lobos last season.