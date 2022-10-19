 Sports Speak Up! Loss to Aggies upsets Lobo football fans - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Loss to Aggies upsets Lobo football fans

By ABQJournal News Staff

YEARS AGO, Jim Sweeney, the late Fresno State football coach, called a UNM football team “bad” and then spelled it, “b-a-d.” No telling what he would have said about this year’s Lobo team. For this Saturday’s game vs. Fresno State, a “lucky” person at a local grocery store will find an envelope on a shelf with two tickets inside and the following message also enclosed: “Your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to take these tickets and head to University Stadium to watch UNM get hammered by Fresno State. Welcome to the Twilight Zone.”

— Joseph

FOR ME, the Lobo/Aggie football and basketball game is the barometer for the Lobo season. There’s not much you can tell about an LSU or Maine game. But the Lobos and Aggies are pretty evenly matched in both sports, and in (Saturday’s) penalty plagued football game, the Lobos looked pretty shaky. And we’re supposed to be better than last year. I don’t think so.

— Bob, UNM Area

THE LOBOS’ offensive play against NMSU looked as ragged and worn out as the synthetic turf at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

— Dilapidated Dave, Albuquerque

ANOTHER LOSING year, another disappointing Division I college football team, us loyal, dedicated fans left without anything to cheer for. Our coach is a class act, but once again his product is flawed, impossible to watch. To lose to a 1-5 Aggie team with 3 field goals in 3 hours is pathetic. The players are better, the coaching is not. Every offseason I tell myself no more tickets next year. My pride in UNM and my desire to go watch a competitive team overwhelms my judgment. This product is inferior, its players are not. Fix it, Coach!

— BP

OWGR POINTS should never be awarded to a tour where golfers play only 54 holes (PGA 72), a field of 48 (PGA 154), no cut (PGA cuts field in half), shotgun start, and rap music, clowns, and stilt walkers abound. It is ridiculous to compare the two and thus award equal points. Golf is better off without Dustin, Bryson, Brooks, and Cam. New stars will emerge while LIV whiners enjoy spending their Saudi blood money.

— Allan, ABQ

SHAYNA WRITES the average NBA salary is $7.5 million while the average WNBA salary is $102,000 which is a difference of 750%. Discrimination? Check the level of play.

— Fran

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up! Loss to Aggies upsets Lobo football fans

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sports Speak Up! Loss to Aggies upsets Lobo football ...
Featured Sports
YEARS AGO, Jim Sweeney, the late ... YEARS AGO, Jim Sweeney, the late Fresno State football coach, called a UNM football team 'bad' and then spelled it, 'b-a-d.' No telling what ...
2
WAC hoops: Aggies men picked No. 2, women near ...
College
NMSU's men are picked 2nd in ... NMSU's men are picked 2nd in the preseason WAC coaches and media polls with two players on all-league; Aggie women near bottom of poll
3
Controlled aggression: New Lobos must set physical tone without ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Lobo big men Morris Udeze ... New Lobo big men Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick are tasked with setting a physical tone for the team while keeping fouls down.
4
Yodice: Yes, West Mesa gave up an 89-spot, but ...
Featured Sports
If there is one prep football ... If there is one prep football team in New Mexico that most benefitted from a loss in Week 9, it was probably the West ...
5
Schalk survives elements to win at Twin Warriors
Featured Sports
For three days, Twin Warriors Golf ... For three days, Twin Warriors Golf Club succumbed to the whims of the senior PGA professionals as they absolutely had their way with the ...
6
Lack of big plays puts UNM in a bind
College
Yes, in the end it was ... Yes, in the end it was a two-score game. Even so, just one big play — offense, defense, special teams — might have been ...
7
In Raton, 'Barry Sanders-esque' runner sets new state rushing ...
Featured Sports
The inspiration originated with a player ... The inspiration originated with a player Cayden Walton never once watched, except in NFL archives. 'Very Barry Sanders-esque,' Walton said, describing his running style. ...
8
Punchless Lobos lose to rival New Mexico State, 21-9
College
University of New Mexico football coach ... University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales said he was looking for answers when he fired offensive coordinator Derek Warehime a week ago. ...
9
'Amazing' defensive dominance keys Aggies win over Lobos
College
UNM’s Miles Kendrick (5) is sacked ... UNM’s Miles Kendrick (5) is sacked by NMSU’s Lazarus Williams (10). (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)LAS CRUCES -- New Mexico State entered this latest Battle of ...