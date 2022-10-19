Ridenour’s simple explanation: Aggies ‘played harder’ in his debut as Lobos coordinator

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

In his first interview session as the University of New Mexico’s football offensive coordinator, Heath Ridenour dabbled a bit in O-coordinator speak – procedure, cadence, the intricacies of the offense.

But when asked on Tuesday for his fundamental thought on the Lobos’ 21-9, touchdown-less loss to New Mexico State on Saturday, Ridenour went straight to the basics.

“They played harder than we did,” he said.

Ridenour, the longtime, hugely successful head coach at Cleveland High School, was hired in January as UNM’s quarterbacks coach. On Oct. 9, a day after the Lobos’ 27-14 loss to Wyoming, head coach Danny Gonzales fired O-coordinator Derek Warehime and promoted Ridenour on an interim basis.

How does one explain a nine-point output against an NMSU defense that entered the evening with an average of 32.3 points allowed per game?

That’s a deceiving statistic, since the Aggies’ average yield minus “body bag” road games at Minnesota and Wisconsin was a far more modest 22.5. But, even while keeping in mind the previous lack of offense that led to Warehime’s firing, nine points? Against the Aggies?

The explanation, Ridenour said, is simplicity itself.

“The team that plays the hardest and makes the fewest mistakes is gonna win the football game,” he said, “and they played harder than we did.

“We had eight dead-ball penalties. When you have eight dead-ball penalties, you’re not going to win many football games. … I think we shot ourselves in the foot. The Lobos beat the Lobos in that sense.”

Of his own debut in Las Cruces, six days after getting the job, Ridenour acknowledged he, like his offense, is a work in progress.

“The biggest challenge is just the time frame of doing it,” he said. “Calling plays, I’ve been doing it for 17 years. … I’m comfortable doing it, I like doing it, I like the chess match of it.

“The time frame of doing it with an offense that I’m not completely, 100 percent familiar with. I’ve been in the system for less than a year. You don’t know all the intricacies of the offense.”

Ridenour had never coached college football, let alone been an offensive coordinator, before Gonzales hired him in January. He spent 17 years in the high school ranks, the last 10 as head coach at Cleveland – compiling a 96-18 record with three big-school state titles.

Of that adjustment, he said, “Football is football. I love the opportunity to get to coach college football. I love the opportunity to get to work for coach Gonzales and the Lobos.

“… We would have liked to perform a little bit better (against NMSU), but the job is the job and you focus on it like that and you don’t make it bigger than it is.”

WHO’S RESPONSIBLE: At UNM’s weekly media luncheon on Tuesday, Gonzales didn’t wait to be asked about his level of accountability for the New Mexico State loss.

“Obviously I didn’t coach the coaches well enough, the assistants (didn’t coach) the players well enough and we didn’t play well enough,” he said, before the first question was asked. “(The Aggies) outplayed us, they out-coached us.”

He said he looks forward to a competitive series with NMSU in the future – and actually likes the idea.

“The exciting part going forward, it’s gonna be a great series,” he said. “I think New Mexico State’s made a commitment to coach (Jerry) Kill, which is awesome, because it’s better for the state of New Mexico.”

THE QB PICTURE: Gonzales is not saying, yet, at least, who’ll start for UNM at quarterback against Fresno State.

“Miles (Kendrick) has been our starting quarterback the entire season,” he said, “(but) I evaluate our best opportunity at quarterback every week.”

Redshirt freshman CJ Montes and junior-college transfer Justin Holaday both have seen limited action this season.

“If I feel Justin or CJ gives us a better chance to win than Miles,” Gonzales said, “then they’ll start.”

Saturday

Fresno State at New Mexico, 4:30 p.m., FS2, 770 AM/96.3 FM