Prep soccer: St. Pius tops Highland, clinches 5-4A title

With a District 5-4A boys soccer championship on the line Tuesday night, St. Pius decided to prepare for Highland’s home turn by visiting one of the city’s new turf fields in preparation for playing on the Hornets’ home surface.

“We tried our best to prepare for this turf specifically because this is a fast turf,” said Sartans coach A.J. Herrera. “This is the hardest turf to play on. It’s just fast. We did our best to prepare this week and we’re proud of it.”

That prep work came in handy as St. Pius came away with a 2-0 road victory over the Hornets.

While the Sartans (13-2-2, 7-0-1) controlled the run of play throughout the first half, they were unable to break though until the 31st minute when Humberto Lopez tucked in a pass from Leo Vaughn.

And three minutes later, Mateo Certain polished off a corner kick from Edgar Rios to put St. Pius up by the eventual final score.

“We knew that, even though we came out with a victory, we thought that they were going to have a little bit of an advantage with their fast turf,” Herrera said. “But our boys responded well. They came ready to play and they made some big plays in the first half.”

It was a bit of a different story in the second half as the Hornets (13-3-2, 5-1-1) played a renewed sense of urgency.

“In the second half, we really had to be disciplined on defense because they were really coming at us,” Herrera said. “We know that team is going to bring it every time and we’re probably going to see them again in the state tournament.”

Rios said the Sartans used the first meeting between the teams – a 1-all draw three weeks ago on the West Side – as motivation.

“We played harder. We wanted to win,” he said of the difference this time around. “We wanted to win district. We played for the win (Tuesday).”

Adjusting to the turf took a bit, but the Sartans were able to make it work for them, Rios said.

“We adapted and played hard and got used to it,” he said. “We played hard, pressed and made things happen. I see my teammates, I play it and it just happens that the ball goes through.”

St. Pius came into the game ranked No. 6 in Class 4A. The Hornets are ranked seventh.

ST. PIUS 2, HIGHLAND 0

St. Pius 2 0 — 2

Highland 0 0 — 0

Scoring: SP, 31st, Humberto Lopez (Leo Vaughn); SP, 34th, Mateo Certain (Edgar Rios).

Shots on goal: SP 3; H 5. Corners: SP 3; H 3. Saves: SP, Frankie Barela 3; H, Jovany Franco 3.

Records: SP 13-2-2, 7-0-1 in 5-4A; H 13-3-2, 5-1-1.