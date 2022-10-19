 Prep soccer: St. Pius tops Highland, clinches 5-4A title - Albuquerque Journal

Prep soccer: St. Pius tops Highland, clinches 5-4A title

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Highland’s Edgar Perea (right) goes up for a header over St. Pius X’s Leo Vaughn at Highland. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

With a District 5-4A boys soccer championship on the line Tuesday night, St. Pius decided to prepare for Highland’s home turn by visiting one of the city’s new turf fields in preparation for playing on the Hornets’ home surface.

“We tried our best to prepare for this turf specifically because this is a fast turf,” said Sartans coach A.J. Herrera. “This is the hardest turf to play on. It’s just fast. We did our best to prepare this week and we’re proud of it.”

That prep work came in handy as St. Pius came away with a 2-0 road victory over the Hornets.

While the Sartans (13-2-2, 7-0-1) controlled the run of play throughout the first half, they were unable to break though until the 31st minute when Humberto Lopez tucked in a pass from Leo Vaughn.

And three minutes later, Mateo Certain polished off a corner kick from Edgar Rios to put St. Pius up by the eventual final score.

“We knew that, even though we came out with a victory, we thought that they were going to have a little bit of an advantage with their fast turf,” Herrera said. “But our boys responded well. They came ready to play and they made some big plays in the first half.”

It was a bit of a different story in the second half as the Hornets (13-3-2, 5-1-1) played a renewed sense of urgency.

“In the second half, we really had to be disciplined on defense because they were really coming at us,” Herrera said. “We know that team is going to bring it every time and we’re probably going to see them again in the state tournament.”

Rios said the Sartans used the first meeting between the teams – a 1-all draw three weeks ago on the West Side – as motivation.

“We played harder. We wanted to win,” he said of the difference this time around. “We wanted to win district. We played for the win (Tuesday).”

Adjusting to the turf took a bit, but the Sartans were able to make it work for them, Rios said.

“We adapted and played hard and got used to it,” he said. “We played hard, pressed and made things happen. I see my teammates, I play it and it just happens that the ball goes through.”

St. Pius came into the game ranked No. 6 in Class 4A. The Hornets are ranked seventh.

 

ST. PIUS 2, HIGHLAND 0

St. Pius 2 0 — 2

Highland 0 0 — 0

Scoring: SP, 31st, Humberto Lopez (Leo Vaughn); SP, 34th, Mateo Certain (Edgar Rios).

Shots on goal: SP 3; H 5. Corners: SP 3; H 3. Saves: SP, Frankie Barela 3; H, Jovany Franco 3.

Records: SP 13-2-2, 7-0-1 in 5-4A; H 13-3-2, 5-1-1.

Home » From the newspaper » Prep soccer: St. Pius tops Highland, clinches 5-4A title

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Prep soccer: St. Pius tops Highland, clinches 5-4A title
Boys' Soccer
With a District 5-4A boys soccer ... With a District 5-4A boys soccer championship on the line Tuesday night, St. Pius decided to prepare ...
2
Prep soccer: La Cueva boys getting healthy, nip Sandia
Boys' Soccer
It wasn't all that long ago ... It wasn't all that long ago that La Cueva boys soccer coach Easy Jimenez snuck a peak behind him and ...
3
Boys prep soccer: Volcano Vista creates separation in district ...
Boys' Soccer
The top of the District 1-5 ... The top of the District 1-5 boys soccer standings look exactly the same Thursday as they did Wednesday. But the margin between the top ...
4
Prep soccer: Castillo floats Bulldogs to victory; lightning shortens ...
Boys' Soccer
Albuquerque High's boys soccer program is ... Albuquerque High's boys soccer program is like any other in this way: deserving young players freque ...
5
Prep soccer: Hope Christian, Hobbs win Academy tourney titles
Boys' Soccer
It was a header. Or maybe ... It was a header. Or maybe it was a bunner. In either event, the soccer ball that ended up in the Albuquerque Academy net ...
6
Academy soccer tourney finalists: Chargers and Hope girls, Hobbs ...
Boys' Soccer
Albuquerque Academy and Hope Christian's girls, ... Albuquerque Academy and Hope Christian's girls, and the boys from Hobbs and Cleveland, won semifinal games Friday afternoon at Academy's soccer tournament. The Chargers ...
7
Prep soccer: Defending 5A champ Santa Fe is starting ...
Boys' Soccer
Defending a state championship can be ... Defending a state championship can be complicated enough, but for the Santa Fe Demons, it's going to be especially daunting. The Demons, who won ...
8
Prep soccer: Albuquerque High boys, Cleveland girls win Metro ...
Boys' Soccer
Two halves of soccer were just ... Two halves of soccer were just not enough to determine the champions of the Albuquerque Metro Championships on either the boys or girls side ...
9
Metro soccer tourney finalists: Volcano Vista, ABQ High boys; ...
Boys' Soccer
Keegan Monnheimer, Shane Pierson and Joyce ... Keegan Monnheimer, Shane Pierson and Joyce Sanchez delivered the most crucial goals Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Soccer Championships. In ...