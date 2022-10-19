 Motorcyclist dies in Wednesday morning crash - Albuquerque Journal

Motorcyclist dies in Wednesday morning crash

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

Albuquerque police were investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle near 2nd Street and San Lorenzo NW Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m., an email from police spokesman Chase Jewell says.

“The motorcyclist involved had been transported to the hospital, where they succumbed to injuries sustained due to the crash,” Jewell said. “An update will be provided when more information is obtained.”

Northbound 2nd Street was shut down at San Lorenzo during the morning commute.

