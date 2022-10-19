 City councilors want to explore ‘noise cameras’ on ABQ streets - Albuquerque Journal

City councilors want to explore ‘noise cameras’ on ABQ streets

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

About five months after the city installed cameras to catch high-speed drivers on Albuquerque streets, a trio of city councilors are interested in trying something similar to combat automobile noise.

Councilors Brook Bassan, Isaac Benton and Trudy Jones are proposing a new pilot program to test “noise cameras.”

“Excessive vehicle noise due to modified exhaust systems is causing a nuisance to residents city-wide, negatively impacting the quality of life with unnecessary noise pollution,” says the legislation the trio formally introduced this week.

Their bill calls for Mayor Tim Keller’s administration to work with police and the Environmental Health Department to develop and run a pilot program to “utilize and evaluate noise camera technology for the automated enforcement of vehicular noise violation.”

Benton said the noise-camera technology is European, but some American communities are using it too.

The new legislation cites a few, including Knoxville, Tenn. According to news reports, Knoxville installed a noise camera in its Downtown earlier this year.

Other U.S. cities are also exploring the idea.

Benton often has complained publicly about loud, modified vehicles rumbling through his Downtown-based district.

“It’s a quality of life issue and, really, a public health issue when you can’t sleep at night like I can’t,” he said in an interview. “I’m not doing this just for myself, but I happen to live a block off of Central so, wow, it’s really something to listen to.”

