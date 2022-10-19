APD launches portal for evidence on crimes in progress

The Albuquerque Police Department has started a portal where the public can submit video or photo evidence as officers are responding to a crime.

APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said the Community Supporting Investigations Portal will help build evidence on crimes in progress.

She said a 911 caller can now upload video or photographs of a purported crime as police are enroute to a scene, assisting the Real Time Crime Center and the dispatch center to gather evidence.

Atkins said the portal is only be offered in emergency situations and video will be collected by officers as they make reports in non-emergencies.

“As a department we continue to see our investigations move into a digital era, and video and photographic evidence is crucial to catching perpetrators in our community,” APD Chief Harold Medina said in a release. “By allowing the public to provide real time evidence as crimes are in progress, it can only better assist our officers catch these offenders in a timely manner.”

Atkins said 911 dispatchers can provide an email address to callers if they have images or video that can “immediately assist officers during their response.”

She said dispatchers will ask the caller to send the evidence to the email address provided, at videos@cabq.gov, which will send the caller additional direction to access the portal.

Atkins said the Real Time Crime Center will be alerted to the submission and will monitor the portal to determine if the evidence or information provided “will assist field officers with their investigation and for their situational awareness.”