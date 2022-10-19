Nikki Lane lucks out in finding right people to create ‘Denim & Diamonds’

Nikki Lane knows how important the luck of the draw is.

With each day, the musician puts in 100% of the work into her career.

When it came to working on her latest album, “Denim & Diamonds,” she hit the jackpot.

“I called on the right day,” she says with a laugh. “Every person picked up and was on board with working with me.”

Lane is opening up for Midland for its two nights in at Revel Entertainment Center on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 28.

“They are good guys and I just found out I’m also opening for the second show,” she says.

“Denim & Diamonds” was born out of a moment of careful consideration in Lane’s career – when several years of touring behind her last album came to an end and the early days of the pandemic forced everyone inside.

She knew it was time to find inspiration somewhere new.

Lane enlisted Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme to help her bring “Denim & Diamonds” to life. The two assembled a studio band of big-budget talent consisting of his Queens of the Stone Age collaborators Alain Johannes on guitar, Dean Fertita on organ and Michael Shuman on bass, as well as drummers Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys and Carla Azar of Autolux. With Homme’s help, Lane transformed the seeds of ideas she had for years into an album that nods to her wide-ranging influences, from the psychedelia of The 13th Floor Elevators to traditional country stalwarts like Loretta Lynn. She says the album was a chance to take stock of her first decade as a songwriter as she traces her origin story from her religious youth in South Carolina to Nashville rebel.

“It was five years between the last album and this,” she says. “I needed a new place for inspiration. Josh was able to create this atmosphere that I felt comfortable in. Working with these amazing musicians, I stepped up my game automatically.”

With the tour bringing her to New Mexico, she’s going to take time to meet some fans and see some friends in New Mexico.

She’s hoping to make it up to Chimayó, as her single, “Chimayo,” was inspired by reading on the area.

“I love the landscape in New Mexico and I’d love to film the video for ‘Chimayó’ up there,” she says. “The song inspired me to take an introspective look at life. This is exactly what I enjoyed about the entire process.”

Lane says because there are two shows in Albuquerque, she will work with each set list.

“For these shows, I’m trying to impress Midland fans,” she says. “Opening for another band gives me the opportunity to showcase my music to people who didn’t really come to see me. I think I can make an impact on the audiences.”

Midland

With Nikki Lane WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 (sold out) WHERE: Revel Entertainment Center, 4720 Alexander Blvd. NE HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $45, plus fees at ticketmaster.com