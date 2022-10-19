 Conference eyes alternative water sources for NM - Albuquerque Journal

Conference eyes alternative water sources for NM

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Fresh water is scarce in New Mexico.

As a warming climate strains the state’s slim supply, some groups are eyeing alternative sources such as brackish water, municipal wastewater and produced water from the oil and gas industry.

To examine the technology behind treating these unconventional sources, the New Mexico Desalination Association is hosting a “New Water for New Mexico” conference in Albuquerque on Thursday.

Association President Charles Leder said he’s eager for attendees to learn more about potential treatments for New Mexico’s “sizable supplies” of salty, brackish water.

Leder also leads the plant operations division of the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority.

“Using desalination with that brackish water, you could remove the salts, and then all of a sudden you’ve got a water supply that a community could use, that doesn’t impact anyone that’s already using fresh water,” Leder said.

New Mexico State University scientists studying other uses for oilfield wastewater will present at the conference.

For every barrel of oil that is extracted from New Mexico’s oil patch, about five times as much water surfaces.

This produced water is often recycled for future fracking or injected into underground wells.

Limited data is a big barrier to using produced water outside of the industry, Leder said, as are policies and environmental regulations.

“But they’re there for a reason,” he said, “because there are unknowns that have to be resolved.”

Discussions at this week’s conference include cost of desalination and wastewater treatment, as well as case studies from California and Texas.

For several years, the Albuquerque utility has stopped taking water from the Rio Grande because of drought and low flows.

The utility currently treats municipal wastewater for landscape irrigation.

“That’s a pretty established practice,” Leder said. “But what if we wanted to purify it further, in order to park it in the aquifer and then maybe recover at some point in the future?”

Thursday’s event will feature speakers from New Mexico universities, engineering firms and state water agencies.

 

