What to do this week: Oct. 21-27

The weather is getting colder, but there are still a few outdoor events occurring in the area. Just be sure to pack an umbrella or hoodie wherever you go.

Everyone’s a Lobo — Homecoming edition

The University of New Mexico takes on Fresno State at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at University Stadium, 1111 University Blvd SE. The game marks UNM’s homecoming.

The Bulldogs don’t have Davantae Adams and Derek Carr, but they still have heart and you can watch the Bulldogs take on the Lobos. UNM also encourages you to wear pink and support Breast Cancer Awareness month. Tickets start at $20, plus fees at golobos.net.

Night of laughter

Think you’ve got what it takes to make people laugh? Lizard Tail Industrial, 3351 Columbia Drive NE, is hosting a comedy open mic night beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The weekly event continues Sundays through Dec. 18.

Some ghost stories

Running from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Santa Fe Spirits of New Mexico will take place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road in Santa Fe. Visitors will get a chance to step back in time and encounter a diverse assortment of characters from New Mexico’s illustrious and often little-known past. The event is lit by lantern light and campfires as the historic site takes on a family-friendly, but spooky Halloween atmosphere. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors (62+), teens (13-17), and veterans, plus fees at holdmyticket.com.

Get to the theater

Impresario Joe West’s Theater of Death is presenting “Virus!!” at Beer Creek Brewing Co., 3810 N.M. 14. The two-week run begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. The presentation runs through Oct. 30. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; matinees take place at 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. West says the play brings to life the dark behavior that came from the pandemic’s shutdown and the events that transpired. Tickets start at $25, plus fees at theaterofdeath.org.

Head out to the fall festival

Running from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Rio Rancho Fall Festival at Campus Park, 2516 King Blvd. NE, will offer plenty of events and music for families.

According to organizers, city center will be decorated to celebrate the fall season and live music will be playing throughout the day in the Sky Room at Campus Park. This community event provides something for everyone: carnival games, pumpkin carving, food trucks, a beer garden, and trunk or treating. All ages are encouraged to wear and show off their Halloween costumes. The event is free and open to the public. Information can be found at rioranchoeventscenter.com.

See massive vehicles up close

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Junior League of Albuquerque is putting on Truck-A-Palooza at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro NE.

There will be opportunities for visitors to get a hands-on introduction to large vehicles. Vehicles at the event include construction trucks, utility trucks, emergency responder vehicles, and others, so watch as the plethora of children’s activities keep everybody busy. Tickets are $5 online and at the door and can be bought at jlabq.org. Kids 2 and under are free. Expo New Mexico charges $7 per vehicle for parking.

Is that you Drac?

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the South Broadway Branch Library, 1025 Broadway SE, continues its family movie series with a screening of “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.” The monster family embarks on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel, and they indulge in all of the fun in the sun. The event is free and seating is limited. More information can be found at libevents.abqlibrary.org.