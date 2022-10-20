 Prosecutors ask judge to compel testimony in fatal ATV crash - Albuquerque Journal

Prosecutors ask judge to compel testimony in fatal ATV crash

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Sergio Almanza (Source: APD)

Prosecutors are asking a judge to compel the testimony of two witnesses in a hit-and-run crash last year that killed a 7-year-old boy crossing Central Avenue after attending the River of Lights show with his family.

Sergio Almanza, 28, of Belen faces homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, fleeing the scene of a fatal accident and other charges in the December 2021 crash.

Deputy District Attorney John Duran filed a motion this week asking a judge to grant limited immunity for two witnesses and compel their testimony in pretrial interviews and at trial.

Adrian Casas would testify that he assisted Almanza to store an off-road vehicle after the fatal crash and spoke with Almanza about the incident, according to the motion.

And Andres Salazar would testify that he was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of crash, it said.

Duran is asking 2nd Judicial District Judge Brett Loveless to grant “use immunity” that would shield both men from prosecution based on their testimony. A hearing is scheduled Thursday in the case.

Almanza’s attorney, Ahmad Assed, declined to comment Wednesday.

Almanza remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial.

Prosecutors allege that Almanza was illegally driving a Can-AM off-road vehicle on a city street on Dec. 12, 2021, when he ran a red light and fatally struck Pronoy Bhattacharya near the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. The boy died at the scene.

Almanza also allegedly struck and seriously injured the boy’s father, Aditya Bhattacharya, who was crossing the street with the boy at the time.

Almanza allegedly fled west on Central in the vehicle after the crash.

Police said security video showed Almanza drinking at a Nob Hill bar just minutes before the fatal crash. Pronoy’s mother told the Journal that she, her husband, Pronoy and his little brother had visited the River of Lights before the crash.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Prosecutors ask judge to compel testimony in fatal ATV crash

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Blue October returns to Albuquerque with new album, show ...
ABQnews Seeker
Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every ... Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every day he gets to play music.Standing on decades ...
2
Nikki Lane lucks out in finding right people to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nikki Lane knows how important the ... Nikki Lane knows how important the luck of the draw is.With each day, the musician put ...
3
Joshua Zunie is pushing Native representation forward with 'Rude ...
ABQnews Seeker
Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni ... Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni Pueblo dreaming of a day where he could bring a Native American narrati ...
4
Corrales’ Casa Vieja has an interesting history and now ...
ABQnews Seeker
If you are looking for a ... If you are looking for a serene and historic vibe, then Casa Vieja Brewery is your place. ...
5
Joseph’s Culinary Pub in Santa Fe continues to quench ...
ABQnews Seeker
With more than 300 Santa Fe ... With more than 300 Santa Fe restaurants, there are copious choices for whatever occasion, time of da ...
6
Kymon Greyhorse creates 'Can I Love You?' as a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kymon Greyhorse brings storytelling to life ... Kymon Greyhorse brings storytelling to life through a visual medium.Greyhorse's latest ...
7
Filmmaker takes a look at NM legend in '¡Baca ...
ABQnews Seeker
P. Antonio Márquez knows that making ... P. Antonio Márquez knows that making a film – even a short one – takes a mass ...
8
It's snagging season: Kokanee salmon are the only fish ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Tis the season to catch salmon.Salmon ... 'Tis the season to catch salmon.Salmon snagging season in New Mexico opened on Oct. 1 ...
9
West Side Halloween store robbed at gunpoint
ABQnews Seeker
A Halloween speciality store manager got ... A Halloween speciality store manager got a different kind of fright Monday afternoon. Police say two shoplifters put a gun in the manager’s face ...