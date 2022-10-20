Prosecutors ask judge to compel testimony in fatal ATV crash

Prosecutors are asking a judge to compel the testimony of two witnesses in a hit-and-run crash last year that killed a 7-year-old boy crossing Central Avenue after attending the River of Lights show with his family.

Sergio Almanza, 28, of Belen faces homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, fleeing the scene of a fatal accident and other charges in the December 2021 crash.

Deputy District Attorney John Duran filed a motion this week asking a judge to grant limited immunity for two witnesses and compel their testimony in pretrial interviews and at trial.

Adrian Casas would testify that he assisted Almanza to store an off-road vehicle after the fatal crash and spoke with Almanza about the incident, according to the motion.

And Andres Salazar would testify that he was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of crash, it said.

Duran is asking 2nd Judicial District Judge Brett Loveless to grant “use immunity” that would shield both men from prosecution based on their testimony. A hearing is scheduled Thursday in the case.

Almanza’s attorney, Ahmad Assed, declined to comment Wednesday.

Almanza remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial.

Prosecutors allege that Almanza was illegally driving a Can-AM off-road vehicle on a city street on Dec. 12, 2021, when he ran a red light and fatally struck Pronoy Bhattacharya near the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. The boy died at the scene.

Almanza also allegedly struck and seriously injured the boy’s father, Aditya Bhattacharya, who was crossing the street with the boy at the time.

Almanza allegedly fled west on Central in the vehicle after the crash.

Police said security video showed Almanza drinking at a Nob Hill bar just minutes before the fatal crash. Pronoy’s mother told the Journal that she, her husband, Pronoy and his little brother had visited the River of Lights before the crash.