West Side Halloween store robbed at gunpoint

Images from security video show two men who robbed a Halloween supply store at gunpoint on Monday afternoon near Cottonwood Mall. (Source: Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers) Images from security video show two men who robbed a Halloween supply store at gunpoint on Monday afternoon near Cottonwood Mall. (Source: Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers) Prev 1 of 2 Next

A Halloween speciality store manager got a different kind of fright Monday afternoon.

Police say two shoplifters put a gun in the manager’s face when she tried to stop them, and made off with $300 worth of merchandise, including shirts, a Halloween mask and a bag from the West Side store.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, which released images of the robbery, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the pair’s arrest.

Police responded around 1:50 p.m. to an armed robbery at the Spirit Halloween store near Cottonwood Mall, according to an incident report. The store manager told police she gave the pair a basket to shop with before noticing one of the men hide a beanie he had taken off the shelf.

Police said the manager told them one man said, “what the (expletive) is your issue (expletive)?” and she replied, “there was no need to be like that” and asked them to leave. The manager told police the pair refused and when she tried to grab the basket from one of the men, the other one pulled out a black handgun.

She said the man pointed the gun at her and told her to get back, according to the report. The manager told police the pair left on foot, and that “she was scared for her life and everyone else’s in the store.”

Another employee told police he watched the entire robbery play out and reiterated what the manager had told officers. Police said officers checked the area for the robbers, but came up empty-handed.

“Due to the lack of identifying information and not locating the subjects … this report will be forwarded to West Side impact detectives for follow-up and possible prosecution,” according to the report.

The Albuquerque Police Department posted the Crime Stoppers flyer on Facebook and it was shared dozens of times. “How embarrassing,” one person commented.

Another said, “At least now they will have a mask for the next place they rob.”

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or visit their website at crimestoppersnm.com.