NM needs judiciary balance that puts law before politics

Our nation, our state and cities are divided and increasingly polarized. To some extent the United States of America will always be a divided nation because we are a nation of millions of independent people with strong opinions and the freedom to assemble and express those opinions. Spirited debate and discussion is our heritage and our right. However, we must always remember we are united by fundamental principles.

We are Tom Montoya, Kerry Morris, Barbara Johnson and Gertrude Lee, a group who decided to run together as a slate for judicial positions on the New Mexico Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals. We will bring a wealth of experience and understanding to the positions we seek.

We made the decision to run as a slate for a variety of reasons, including to maximize our time and our resources. However, mostly we decided to run as a slate because we realized we are better together. We are four lawyers with multiple opinions. Yet despite our differences we know our debate makes us better, wiser and more effective.

We also realize the principles that unite us are stronger than the differences that divide us. Perhaps you have seen our commercials, and so you know about our character, compassion and integrity. We have different talents, and we sometimes disagree. However, we share some common values.

For example, our slate believes strongly the courts must make decisions based on the law, not politics. This means we are committed to applying the law – and not rewriting the law. Law not politics requires us to put our personal policy preferences aside. It means we will treat each party with respect and conscientiously review their arguments and concerns regardless of their political preferences.

When the judge puts the law before politics, he or she is protecting our ability to govern ourselves. The Declaration of Independence states, “we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights. …” The Constitution enshrines and protects these rights by restraining government. A judge’s duty is to protect our rights through faithful application of the Constitution rather than pursuing his or her own political preferences.

Law not politics also means we should unite behind the rule of law. In other words, we live in a diverse community where we have political differences. However, we should all agree we will work out those differences within the framework of the law. If the law needs to be changed, then we, as citizens, should work through the legislative process to change the law. The rule of law is what binds us together.

After all, we are not just a nation of Anglo-Americans and Hispanic Americans and African Americans and Native Americans and on and on. We are friends and neighbors. We are a family. Families sometimes disagree, but they unite around certain core principles. We as a community can unite behind the fundamental understanding we are all subject to the law and we are all equal before the law.

To learn more about the law not politics judicial slate, visit lawnotpolitics.com. We ask for your vote this November.