City councilors get firsthand bus experience

An Albuquerque city councilor working to replace the existing zero-fare bus service is urging the public to avoid the city system right now unless they have no other choice, saying his own recent trip convinced him buses are not safe.

Dan Lewis said he rode the bus Monday for the first time in years and saw what someone described to him as fentanyl use at a bus stop. During the same trip, he said a driver told him he’d had to stop the bus to tell passengers to stop smoking fentanyl.

“I’m a big guy; I think I can take care of my own, so I’m generally not afraid of things,” Lewis said, “but was I safe on that bus? I’d have to say, no, nobody was safe on that bus when there is fentanyl being used on that bus.” But fellow Councilor Klarissa Peña – who joined Lewis on the same ride from the West Side to Downtown and is co-sponsoring the bill to replace the zero-fare bus pilot – said she does not share his sentiment.

“I felt safe,” Peña said.

She added that other riders communicated to her that they too felt generally safe, though she agrees there are problems city leaders must try to address. She cited a well-publicized video of a man shooting a gun inside a bus in August and Albuquerque Police Department comments about some riders using the buses for “criminal activity.” The councilor said some riders also complained to her about the condition of various bus stops, something she attributed in part to low city staffing levels.

“We can’t ignore it, and we’ve got to make some adjustments,” she said.

Lewis and Peña recently introduced legislation that would replace the existing zero-fare pilot program that allows anyone to board a city bus without money or a pass. They propose a pass-based model where buses would remain free for anyone who applies for a city-issued pass. They would have to provide a photo ID to qualify for the long-term pass – which lasts three years and has a tracking number – though even those without identification could qualify for a short-term version.

Anyone without the pass would have to pay $1.

Their proposal also requires the city to develop a long-term security program and incident tracking system.

Lewis said he thinks the changes would go a long way toward addressing the existing problems but said he also intends to introduce an amendment to address fentanyl use in particular. He said the new language would ensure the city pursues federal resources, including available safety funding from the Federal Transit Administration, as well as U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration assistance combatting drug use on buses. It would also require exploring greater law enforcement or security presence on buses.

The council is scheduled to vote on the legislation Nov. 7.

Lewis said he has heard bus-related security concerns from other Albuquerque residents, so he doesn’t feel his experience Monday was out of the norm.

“I would tell the people in this city, the people who live in Albuquerque, if you have another option, do not ride our buses because they’re not safe,” he said.

A Journal reporter in July rode a series of Albuquerque city buses, talking to regular riders about their experiences. Some said they had not personally experienced any problems on board, though one reported having once seen a fellow passenger inject drugs and another said the level of intoxicated passengers since going zero-fare in January had made the bus environment “ridiculously uncomfortable.”

A Transit Department spokeswoman said Wednesday city buses are key to many Albuquerque residents’ everyday lives and “we all agree that ABQ RIDE should be safe and accessible.” She noted that the city recently tied the onboard cameras into the police department’s Real Time Crime Center and has increased security checks at bus stops and transit centers.

“We ask that leaders be partners in our work to address concerns and remember that this is an essential service for many residents in our city. Together we can increase public safety without penalizing riders,” spokeswoman Megan Holcomb said in a written statement.

Peña said she rode the bus before the zero-fare program started in January and that the system has long had security challenges, but she noted they are not unique to public transportation. Though she acknowledged the driver during her Monday trip told her about onboard fentanyl use, she said she did not personally witness it.

“I thought it was a very nice ride,” she said. “There’s issues, (but) we have issues everywhere.”