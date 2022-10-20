Northbound Coors closed Thursday morning due to flooding, sink holes

Northbound Coors near Ellison NW was shut down Thursday morning after a water main break caused significant flooding and sink holes in the area, Albuquerque police say.

“The Albuquerque Police Department is currently assisting the Water Authority with a water emergency,” police spokesman Chase Jewell said in an email. “The Water Authority has CLOSED ​all northbound Coors BL NW at Ellison RD NW as of now. We have not been advised of a estimated time for how long the roadway will be closed.”

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.