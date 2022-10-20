Northbound Coors closed Thursday morning due to flooding, sink holes

Northbound Coors near Ellison NW was shut down Thursday morning after a water main break caused significant flooding and sink holes in the area, Albuquerque police say.
“The Albuquerque Police Department is currently assisting the Water Authority with a water emergency,” police spokesman Chase Jewell said in an email. “The Water Authority has CLOSED all northbound Coors BL NW at Ellison RD NW as of now. We have not been advised of a estimated time for how long the roadway will be closed.”
Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.